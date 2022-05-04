One person killed in North Nashville shooting

A man is dead after a shooting on 14th Avenue N. in North Nashville Tuesday night.

The call came in just after 11 p.m., but police think the shooting happened sometime earlier.

Metro police said a neighbor reported hearing gunshots, but didn't think much of them right away. It wasn't until later he went outside to have a cigarette and saw a man dead on the porch next door.

Police said the man, identified as 65-year-old Kenneth Brown, was shot in the leg near his home. Brown then ran to a neighbor's porch where he collapsed. Police said on Wednesday morning that because he didn't receive immediate medical attention, he bled out and died at the scene.

Brady Headington, NewsChannel 5 A man was shot and killed on 14th Ave. in North Nashville Tuesday night.

Metro police believe the shooting was targeted and potentially motivated by robbery. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

This marks the seventh homicide the North Nashville precinct is investigating so far this year. Three of those happened within a mile of Tuesday night's crime scene.

This also marks the 38th homicide in Nashville this year.