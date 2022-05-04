What overturning Roe v. Wade could mean for Charlotte

Spencer Merriweather didn’t sleep Monday night.

The Mecklenburg County District Attorney saw a leaked Supreme Court draft document, first reported by Politico, which showed the court is prepared to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday confirmed the draft document’s authenticity. Chief Justice John Roberts ordered an investigation into the leak.

Why it matters: If Roe v. Wade is overturned at the federal level, the decision would fall to legislatures and governors to decide on laws at the state level. But when it comes to enforcing those laws, it will come down to the local level and people like Merriweather and his prosecution team.

Merriweather, who is for abortion rights, tells Axios he’d struggle with that part. He added he’s spent years in the district attorney’s office prosecuting sexual assaults and violence against women.

He hopes people will call their General Assembly members now and often.

“When faced with having to call a woman to the stand and ask them about things that are so medically invasive and that may be very victimizing, people should expect that I’ll use my discretion not to proceed on that basis,” Merriweather told me.

Between the lines: Former public defender Tim Emry, who is running against Merriweather in the May primary, also is against overturning Roe v. Wade.

Emry said via statement he will not prosecute women receiving an abortion or doctors providing an abortion.

The big picture: Abortion remains legal to varying degrees, as some states, like Texas , have already enacted abortion bans. Over half the states in the U.S. have contingency plans for a post-Roe landscape.

North Carolina falls somewhere in the middle : no immediate ban or protection would take effect if Roe v. Wade is overturned.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and 16 other governors called on Congress to immediately protect women’s reproductive rights.

Cooper “would be the only thing standing between the Republican-controlled General Assembly and tighter abortion restrictions in North Carolina,” Axios’ Lucille Sherman reported , adding Cooper isn’t a stranger to using his “veto power on multiple bills passed by Republicans that would limit abortion access during his two terms in office.”

“We know that Democratic governors are the strongest and last line of defense to protect abortion rights,” Cooper told Sherman. “We have always been in that position, but now it’s even more intense.”

Calla Hales is executive director of A Preferred Women’s Health Center in Charlotte, which has been the target of many anti-abortion protests over the years.

“Folks who have been doing abortion care work and work with abortion access have expected this type of ruling for a significant amount of time now,” Hales told Axios’ Danielle Chemtob. “It didn’t make it any easier to hear though. My first and foremost major concern is making sure patients know abortion is still legal.”

Hales added they intend to provide abortion care for as long as possible, and the prospect of an overturned ruling from the Supreme Court doesn’t change what she called their “end game.”

Flashback: U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley, a Democrat, stood in Marshall Park in December last year advocating for women’s reproductive rights.

The former North Carolina judge and frontrunner for senate called this week’s events “the moment we have feared.”

Meanwhile, one of Beasley’s potential Republican opponents in the general election, former mayor and governor Pat McCrory said during a press conference Tuesday he would not “respond to a breach of constitutional protocol.” He added he sees Roe v. Wade as a constitutional overreach, and it should be decided by individual states.

McCrory only considers abortion acceptable in cases of incest, rape and necessary to save the life of the mother.

U.S. Rep. Alma Adams, who represents the 12th district encompassing north Mecklenburg County and Cabarrus County, tweeted , “Motherhood is a gift to many women, including myself; but it should never be involuntary. Forcing women to carry a pregnancy to term deprives us of our autonomy and equality.”

She added: “This is terrifying, and confirms what we already knew: that this extreme Supreme Court is hostile to women. But just as important: abortion is still legal, it’s still a right, and it’s still available here in North Carolina.”

State Sen. Jeff Jackson, who is running for the U.S. House of Representatives in the 14th district, which includes south Mecklenburg County and Gaston County, shared his thoughts in a lengthy thread on Twitter .

“For 50 years, women in America have had a set of rights surrounding their bodies and pregnancy,” Jackson tweeted. “It appears they are about to lose those rights. Given, we’re talking about bodies, there’s an obvious physical component to that, but there’s also a psychological component.”

What’s next: Early voting runs through May 14 in North Carolina, followed by the primary election on May 17.

By the numbers: Mecklenburg County’s registered voters exceed 788,000, 42.5% of whom registered Democrat, 20.6% Republican and 36.2% are unaffiliated.

Of note: Unaffiliated voters recently became the largest group of registered voters in the state, as Chemtob reported .

