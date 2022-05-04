Charlotte’s parks are some of the worst in the country according to new study

Charlotte’s parks system ranks near the bottom among 100 U.S. cities, according to the latest annual report from the nonprofit The Trust for Public Land.

What’s happening: Charlotte/Mecklenburg ranked 83rd in the report released Wednesday, moving up eight places since last year.

Between the lines: Parks were also scored on five factors: equity, access, amenities, investment, and acreage.

Our parks were among the largest, at a median of 22.3 acres, but we received low marks for access.

Just 37% of our residents live within a 10-minute walk to a park, according to the report.

Why it matters: Access to the outdoors increases quality of life and improves health outcomes. But for decades, government investment in public spaces overlooked low-income neighborhoods and communities of color.

Charlotte has slowly been moving up the rankings but has consistently ranked near the bottom of the list.

Last year, we came in at 91st , and the year before that, we were 95th .

Charlotte’s parks were rated the worst of the cities the study examined in North Carolina: Durham was 82nd, Winston-Salem 80th, Greensboro 76th and Raleigh 50th.

What they’re saying: Will Klein, a parks researcher with the Trust for Public Land, cited the expansion of greenways and increased investments in parks as part of the reason Charlotte/Mecklenburg fared better this year.

Still, the area is in the middle of the pack in terms of its spending per capita, at $106 per resident.

Mecklenburg County says it will release a statement on the rankings today.

