ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Engineering

R2-D-Chew: robot chef imitates human eating process to create tastier food

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WEqQm_0fSRt8hb00
To help it map human taste, the robot assessed nine variations of scrambled egg and tomatoes at three stages of the chewing process.

The culinary robots are here. Not only to distinguish between food which tastes good and which doesn’t, but also to become better cooks.

A robot chef designed by researchers at Cambridge University has been trained to taste a dish’s saltiness and the myriad of ingredients at different stages of chewing – a process imitating that of humans.

It is a step above current electronic testing that only provides a snapshot of a food’s salinity. Replicating the human process, researchers say, should result in a tastier end product.

“If robots are to be used for certain aspects of food preparation, it’s important that they are able to ‘taste’ what they’re cooking,” said Grzegorz Sochacki, one of the researchers, from Cambridge’s department of engineering.

The concept of tasting as you go – checking whether the balance of flavours is right in a dish’s cooking process – is a critical approach, according to researchers, as the human perception of taste relies on saliva produced during chewing and digestive enzymes to decide whether food is enjoyable or not.

To map human taste, the researchers trained the robot chef to make omelettes. It then tasted nine variations of scrambled egg and tomatoes at three stages of the chewing process. A salinity sensor attached to the robot’s arm provided readings as the robot prepared dishes. To imitate the chewing progress, the team blended the egg mixture and had the robot test the dish again.

Sochacki says it can do much more than just say a dish is too salty, or not salty enough – for example, it is capable of deciding whether more mixing is needed, or other ingredients.

“In the end it’s just a single sensor which wouldn’t be able to do two different ingredients normally,” Sochacki told the BBC. “But thanks to chewing, we see all the different changes through mechanical processing.”

The robotic arms looked similar to those in a car factory, Sochacki told Radio 4’s Today programme, but were made smaller and more affordable to be used in a variety of kitchens, such as at chain restaurants.

Sign up to First Edition, our free daily newsletter – every weekday morning at 7am BST

But was the robot able to help out with the cooking at home too? “It’s definitely possible, but that’s probably a few years away,” Sochacki said.

Looking ahead, the researchers hope to teach the robot to adapt to an individual’s tastes – such as preferring sweet or oily food – and become an essential part of households.

Dr Muhammad Chughtai, a senior scientist at the domestic appliances manufacturer Beko, who worked with the Cambridge University researchers, believes the technology will play a major role in homes in the future.

“This result is a leap forward in robotic cooking, and by using machine- and deep-learning algorithms, mastication will help robot chefs adjust taste for different dishes and users,” he said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Meera Sodha’s vegan recipe for tomato and rose harissa butter beans

I am going through a period of wanting to be a flâneur. After all the stresses of 2020 (and 2021 and, well, now), this seems a good way to be, and it’s affecting my cooking in that I like my effort-to-reward ratio to be skewed in favour of the reward – hence these brothy, tomato-ey beans that practically cook themselves. If you’re feeling particularly lazy, eat them just as they are (preferably in the garden with a baguette and cold wine) or, to step things up, break open some jarred artichokes and whip out the flatbreads and hummus, for a picky-bits, meze-style meal.
RECIPES
The Guardian

Experience: I punctured my lung by eating cereal

Accidents happen to me all the time – I play a lot of sports in Melbourne, where I am finishing a master’s degree and potentially storming towards a mixed netball grand final. I have broken my back, dislocated my kneecap, torn my groin and had appendicitis. But it was a piece of cereal that gave me my biggest scare.
FOOD & DRINKS
WISH-TV

Eggshell Bistro chef prepares Gazpacho, Smashed Tomato Tartine

Today’s kitchen guest is no stranger to receiving rave reviews!. Eggshell Bistro was awarded “Best Breakfast in Every State” in an article by “Food & Wine Magazine” after the editor ate there on his way to the airport. It was also recently featured in “Harper’s...
CARMEL, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robot#Chew#Food Preparation#University Of Cambridge#Cambridge University
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Engineering
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
BBC
Taste Of Home

This Simple Trick Keeps Guacamole from Turning Brown

If you want to make creamy guacamole in advance but don’t want it to look like a science experiment once it hits the buffet table, I can relate big time. Unfortunately, when exposed to air for too long, polyphenol oxidase (read: the stuff found in an avocado’s chemical makeup) causes guac to become mushy and brown. No thanks!
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Not Everyone Is Loving Rachael Ray's 'Mexican-Ish' Street Corn Pasta

Fans are all for celebrity chefs sharing recipes for picture-perfect roast chickens, vibrant summer salads, pristine chocolate chip cookies, and easy one-pot meals. But history has shown that some recipes don't go over well. Gordon Ramsay got a lot of slack on social media when his version of Bifana, a...
RECIPES
30Seconds

15-Minute Shrimp Scampi Recipe Is Easy, Fast & Flavorful

Shrimp scampi is a classic dish every cook needs in their recipe arsenal. It sounds fancy, but this shrimp scampi dinner recipe is really easy to make. Serve this easy shrimp recipe with a salad, vegetable and crusty bread. Roasted asparagus and broccoli are my favorites to serve with this seafood dish.
RECIPES
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

265K+
Followers
68K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy