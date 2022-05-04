ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbies

What are the Quordle answers for May 4?

By Becca Monaghan
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

Quordle gives players the opportunity to guess four words instead of one. Released in January, the spin-off game has now welcomed over 15 million players in total.

The premise of the game is easy after a few practices.

You have nine chances to guess all four words. Each attempt populates all four grids.

If you're struggling with today's answers, indy100 is here to help.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The answers for May 4 are:

  • Voila, there it is; there you are.
  • Silly, having or showing a lack of common sense or judgement.
  • Awake, stop sleeping; wake from sleep.
  • Phone, a telephone.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OyAdK_0fSRt6w900

Didn't guess correctly? There are always these Wordle alternatives to have a go at.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Nutritionist warns against viral broccoli boiling hack

There's a new broccoli boiling hack that's going viral on TikTok, but you might want to read what an expert has to say about it before you try it out for yourself. It turns out that there's a reason many people didn't cook their vegetables like this prior to the controversial tip.TikTok user @Steph2302 posted a video on her social media account that showed herself doing the cooking hack for how she likes to cook her broccoli. In the video, the TikToker proceeds to place a broccoli head upside down in a pot of boiling water with the...
ENTERTAINMENT
Indy100

Indy100

176K+
Followers
12K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy