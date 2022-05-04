ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Fact checkers find several holes in Boris Johnson's interview with Susanna Reid

By Kate Plummer
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

Boris Johnson's Good Morning Britain interview with Susanna Reid has been meticulously fact checked - and it looks like some of the things he said weren't exactly accurate.

Independent group Full Fact analysed the interview with the PM yesterday, in which he revealed he doesn't know who Lorraine Kelly is, defended his "honesty" and made an absolute clanger when asked about the cost of living crisis .

Let's start with that, in fact. When Reid told Johnson a story about a pensioner struggling to heat her home and therefore riding buses all day to keep warm instead, Johnson said he did not want her to cut back on “anything”, before tastelessly adding: “Just to remind you, the 24-hour freedom bus pass was something I actually introduced.”

Except that isn't really the case. Full Fact said councils have used the scheme since the 1980s but Johnson made them apply for 24 hours a day when mayor of London, in 2009. He also restored free bus travel for Londoners when they reached 60 back in 2012, as part of the 60+ London Oyster photocard scheme.

Elsewhere in the interview, the PM also claimed Tories in general cut council tax. “When it comes to delivering better value for services, lower council tax...you should vote for Conservative councillors on Thursday,” he said.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

But Full Fact said: "Single-tier Conservative councils in England actually charge more per household (£1,580) than the average council (£1,388) and more than Labour councils (£1,261).

"Rather than using the average council tax, in previous local elections the Conservatives have compared band D rates to claim Conservative councils charge less than Labour councils."

Sneaky...

They added: "This reflects the fact that Conservative areas have more expensive housing than Labour, meaning that their band D rates are lower while their average rates are higher.

"Regardless, there are many reasons why council tax might vary between Conservative and Labour areas, reflecting the different services those areas need to provide."

Finally, Johnson repeated one of his favourite claims about the UK having "the fastest growth in the G7".

Full Fact say that was true in 2021, but that this "partly reflects a quirk in how the UK measures GDP compared to other countries."

"Over the course of the pandemic, the UK’s economy shrank by 0.4 per cent, making it the fifth best performing among the G7 nations."

Enjoyed this article? Then click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help it rise through the indy100 rankings and have your say in our news democracy.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
Indy100

Piers Morgan tells Boris Johnson 'he can survive Partygate but he can't survive Lorraine Kelly'

Piers Morgan has said it's "over" for Boris Johnson after the prime minister's gaffe during his interview on Good Morning Britain, when he didn't seem to know who Lorraine Kelly is and asked who she was.In his first interview on the programme in five years, host Susanna Reid put Johnson in the hot seat and questioned him on a host of topics such as Partygate, the cost of living crisis, the ongoing Ukrainian war and also asked him if he was an honest man.As the interview drew to a close Reid mentioned that after GMB, Lorraine Kelly's titular daytime show...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Alistair Campbell says local elections show public 'revulsion' at Boris Johnson and government

Alistair Campbell has reacted the local election results so far and said they show just how much the public are turning against Boris Johnson's government.Speaking to Sky News, Tony Blair's former communications boss said the Tories losing key London seats was "extraordinary" and showed public "revulsion" at the PM."I think there is this sense of people really feeling a sense of revulsion at this government under Boris Johnson," he said."He's delivered next to nothing... I don't think Boris Johnson can get re-elected as prime minister. I think the country has decided that and it's up to the Conservative party to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Indy100

The Tories have lost Westminster and people are blaming the Marble Arch Mound

The Conservatives have lost flagship councils in London overnight and people think they’ve identified one reason as to why.Social media users have been reacting after the first local election results were announced early this morning. Labour won the Tory council of Westminster, which has been held by the Conservatives since its creation in 1964.And what reason are some people giving? The Marble Arch Mound.The mound opened to a less-than-rapturous reception last year, before closing after being universally derided. Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter.It even issued refunds to disappointed punters, then reopened again for free. The disastrous episode...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lorraine Kelly
Person
Boris Johnson
Person
Susanna Reid
Indy100

Have we just travelled back in time? Because Nigel Farage has just called for Brexit, again

Take a look at the calendar. Yep, you got it right, it is really 2022. The Brexit referendum was six years ago, and Britain has been officially sans Europe for a couple of years.So why on earth is Nigel Farage calling for Brexit, again?Yes, Farage has really called for a policy that has already happened. Posting a story about lawyers opposing the government's controversial Rwanda plan, he blamed Johnson for keeping the UK in the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), which isn't what the story is about, and said: "Time for a proper Brexit".Reminder: Britain left the EU on...
POLITICS
OK! Magazine

Donald Trump Believes Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Headed For A Divorce: 'It'll End Bad'

Donald Trump didn't hold back when asked his opinions on the royal family during a sit down for Piers Morgan Uncensored. While chatting with the titular host for an interview that airs on Monday, April 25, the former president took aim at Meghan Markle, insisting he hasn't been "a fan" of hers "from the beginning" because of how she treats Prince Harry."Poor Harry is being led around by his nose," he told Piers Morgan. "And I think he’s an embarrassment." Trump also believes that the parents-of-two's dynamic will eventually lead to irreparable marital strife. "I want to know what’s going...
RELATIONSHIPS
Fox News

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'stunned' after royals 'shut the door,' book claims: 'Mutal addiction to drama'

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle "were really stunned" after the royal family "shut the door" following their decision to step back from "The Firm." The claim was made by a former adviser to former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown, who has written a new book about the British royal family coming out on April 26 titled "The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor – the Truth and the Turmoil."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Fact Checkers#Gross Domestic Product#Uk#Londoners#Tories#Conservative
OK! Magazine

Brothers At Odds: Prince William's Friends Claim He Believes Prince Harry 'Lost The Plot' After Bombshell Oprah Winfrey Interview

Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship has been strained ever since the bombshell Oprah Winfrey tell-all which was later followed by Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, abandoning their royal duties and moving to the United States. Now, royal author Robert Jobson is further opening up about what he's learned about The Duke Of Cambridge over the years. According to his sources, William is still very disappointed about the sit-down, and at one point, wasn't sure what the future would hold for their brotherly bond. "To say William felt deeply let down would be an understatement," a source claimed per...
CELEBRITIES
PopCrush

Sharon Osbourne Calls Out Cancel Culture Hypocrisy: ‘If Hitler Were Alive Today, They Would Give Him a TV Show’

Last month it was revealed that Sharon Osbourne would be returning to television, partnered with Piers Morgan on a new U.K. series named The Talk. This comes nearly a year after Osbourne was suspended and eventually exited the U.S. talk show The Talk after expressing her support for Morgan in an intense discussion over race with co-host Sheryl Underwood. Now, in a new interview with the U.K.'s Sunday Times, Osbourne reveals how cancel culture impacted her as she eventually parted ways with her longtime daytime talk series amidst public backlash.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Government losing battle against crime gangs behind fly tipping – report

The Government is fighting a losing battle against the crime gangs behind fly tipping, a new report suggests.There has been a steady rise in organised, large-scale waste crime in England in recent years as incentives for criminals have increased, the National Audit Office (NAO) said after an investigation.A hike in landfill tax has seen a huge fall in waste sent to landfill but has also boosted the money criminals can make from illegal actions that evade the tax, such as fly tipping, the misdescription of waste, and illegal waste sites.This is a damning indictment of the Government’s negligence in tackling...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
Indy100

Huw Edwards caught eating croissant while reporting local election results live on air for BBC

Reporting the news during election nights isn’t for the faint-hearted. It takes endurance, skill and composure – and, sometimes, a little treat to keep you going.That was the case for BBC News mainstay Huw Edwards, who got caught out eating "a little bit of croissant" live on air this morning during local election coverage. Huw enjoyed a snack while on the early shift this morning, with a clip of him noshing quickly going viral after it happened at 5.37am.After finding the camera on him earlier than expected, Huw said: “I’m going to admit to you that I’ve just had a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Indy100

The Tories have just lost three flagship councils and people don't have much sympathy

The UK is waking up to the news of the local election results, with the Conservatives losing flagship councils in London. Labour managed a historic win in the Tory council of Westminster, which has been held by the Conservatives since its creation in 1964.The biggest result in the capital though was Wandsworth, often described as the “crown jewel” for the Tories and cited as Margaret Thatcher’s favourite council.It’s the first time Labour has held Wandsworth since 1978 and with the party also taking Barnet, the results have put pressure on Boris Johnson. Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter.Local...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Indy100

Nadine Dorries told Keir Starmer to be honest with the public and it totally backfired

Nadine Dorries has called on Keir Starmer to be honest but people aren't having it.Posting on Twitter, the culture secretary shared the front page of the Daily Mail going on about Starmer having a beer while campaigning last year and wrote: "The man who wants to one day be prime minister cannot behave like this. He has a responsibility to be open, honest and transparent with the public. #Beergate."Dorries was referencing controversy over whether Starmer broke lockdown rules in 2021 when he took a break from campaigning to have a takeaway and a drink. While some Tory MPs have said...
POLITICS
Indy100

Sadiq Khan jokes that Boris Johnson is a 'vote winner' for Labour

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan joked that Boris Johnson is a "vote winner" for Labour but noted he is conflicted about whether the prime minister should resign. "Let me be frank – it’s in the Labour Party’s interest for Boris Johnson to stay," he told Sky News."It’s in the national interest for him to go. And I’m somebody who’s a patriot, who loves my country."It’s time for him to go, as a patriot and as an Englishman, and as a Brit – but as a Labour person, I want him to stay, he’s a vote winner for us."Other local leaders...
ELECTIONS
Indy100

Piers Morgan's TalkTV channel now has 'zero viewers' at some times of day

Piers Morgan might have been bragging about the number of viewers his new talkTV show opened with recently, but things aren’t looking so great for the new channel overall.In fact, a new report has shown that Rupert Murdoch’s talkTV has been rated as having “zero viewers” during certain points during primetime broadcasts.As the Guardian reports, political show The News Desk hosted by Tom Newton Dunn did not manage any official viewers for half of its broadcast on Tuesday evening. While it doesn’t mean that no-one at all was watching, it means that the audience was so small it didn’t register...
TV & VIDEOS
Indy100

The UK is on the verge of another recession and everyone is saying the same thing

The UK is teetering on the edge of another recession after the Bank of England raised interest rates to their highest level in 13 years.It comes as the central bank took measures to try and tackle the cost of living crisis in the UK, raising rates from 0.75 per cent to 1 per cent on Thursday.It’s the highest level it’s been at since the impact of the financial crisis in 2009, and the report also came with a stern warning about the short-term future of the economy.The UK is being hit with rampant inflation of more than 10 per cent...
BUSINESS
Indy100

20 of the best dogs at polling stations

People across the UK head to the polls today (May 5), as local elections take place in England, Scotland and Wales, while assembly elections are happening in Northern Ireland.It's all to play for since in England there are 4,360 seats on 146 councils in contention, as well as a few mayoral elections also taking place. In Scotland, there are 1,227 seats and 32 councils up for grabs with 1,234 seats and 22 councils in Wales, as well as 90 members of the Northern Ireland Assembly.This year's local elections are seen as an indicator of the public's mood towards the current...
ANIMALS
Indy100

First glimpse of Platinum Jubilee pudding competition released

Viewers have been given a glimpse of the final of a nationwide competition to find a pudding fit to celebrate the monarch’s Platinum Jubilee.Cakes commemorating the Queen’s wedding and multicultural Britain are among those teased in a new trailer for The Queen’s Jubilee Pudding: 70 Years In The Baking, which airs on BBC One on May 12, when the Duchess of Cornwall and Dame Mary Berry will announce the winner.Recipes by five amateur bakers have been selected from nearly 5,000 entries from across the country as part of the competition between royal grocer Fortnum & Mason and the Big Jubilee...
RECIPES
Indy100

Indy100

176K+
Followers
12K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy