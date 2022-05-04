ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Banijay Rights Strikes Chile Deal for Hit Format ‘Starstruck’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By Naman Ramachandran
 3 days ago
Banijay Rights , the global distribution arm of Banijay, has revealed the first international adaptation of hit U.K. format “ Starstruck ,” with a deal confirmed in South America.

The show launched earlier this year to a consolidated 4.7 million viewers on U.K. broadcaster ITV and streamer ITV Hub and was re-commissioned for a second series.

Canal 13 in Chile will produce and broadcast a local version of the show. The Chilean version will broadcast three days a week this month. The deal was brokered by Michelle Wasserman, senior VP Latin America, U.S. Hispanic and Brazil, Banijay Rights.

Created by Remarkable Entertainment, a Banijay U.K company, “Starstruck” sees ordinary members of the public team up for the ultimate ‘superstar experience,’ shedding their normal personas to become global icons — from Freddie Mercury to Ariana Grande, Lionel Richie to Lady Gaga, Marvin Gaye to Michael Bublé — all courtesy of an elite team of glam and stylists overseeing an on-screen transformation.

Singer and actor Sheridan Smith, Queen frontman Adam Lambert, comedian Jason Manford and musical theater star Beverley Knight featured on the U.K. judging panel and was hosted by Olly Murs. It launched at the top of its time slot and was a hit with younger viewers (16-34) – 61% above the slot average.

Wasserman said: “ ‘Starstruck’ is one of the most ambitious and exciting formats to grace Banijay Rights’ 130,000+ hour catalogue, and evidently demand from broadcasters worldwide isn’t disappointing. With contestants transforming into megastars including Ariana Grande, Lionel Richie and more, we’re in no doubt this show will resonate strongly with viewers in Chile.”

