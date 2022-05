The Federal Reserve announced Wednesday that the 12-member Federal Open Market Committee's Board of Governors voted unanimously to increase its benchmark federal interest rate by 50 basis points, or a half-percentage point, the largest rate increase in 22 years, and raising the target range for the Federal funds rate to between 0.75% to 1%. The Fed also said it will begin reducing the size of its $9 trillion balance sheet.

