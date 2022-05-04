ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental illness plays havoc with the mind as well as the heart

By University of South Australia
MedicalXpress
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUniversity of South Australia scientists have uncovered another reason why society should be paying more attention to mental health: it is closely aligned to blood pressure and heart rate variations. A new study published in BioMedical Engineering draws a link between mental illness and widely fluctuating blood pressure, which...

