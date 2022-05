Integration Will Help Paycor Customers Realize Efficiencies by Enabling Automated Income and Employment Verifications through The Work NumberⓇ. ATLANTA and CINCINNATI, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, EquifaxⓇ (NYSE: EFX), a global data, analytics and technology company, and Paycor HCM Inc. ("Paycor") (Nasdaq: PYCR), a leading provider of human capital management (HCM) software, announced a new integration making The Work NumberⓇ the exclusive provider of income and employment verifications for Paycor. As a result, Paycor customers can now offer their employees the benefit of seamless verifications in support of important life events, such as applying for a loan or social services.

