Brown County, SD

Flood Warning issued for Brown by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-04 11:23:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-06 03:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Jones, Northern Craven by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 19:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-04 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Newport. Target Area: Jones; Northern Craven A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Jones and west central Craven Counties through 815 PM EDT At 752 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Phillips Crossroads, or 15 miles southeast of Kinston, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Phillips Crossroads, Trenton, and rural Jones County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Baker, Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 20:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Baker; Columbia The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Tornado Warning for West central Baker County in northeastern Florida East central Columbia County in northern Florida * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 811 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 9 miles northeast of Suwannee Valley, or 11 miles east of White Springs, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Baker and east central Columbia Counties. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
BAKER COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cleveland, McClain, Pottawatomie by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cleveland; McClain; Pottawatomie The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Cleveland County in central Oklahoma Western Pottawatomie County in central Oklahoma Southern McClain County in central Oklahoma * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 714 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Norman to near Washington, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Southeastern Norman, Shawnee, Tecumseh, Purcell, Noble, Slaughterville, Lexington, Pink, Goldsby, Wayne, Washington, Cole, Tribbey, Wanette, Etowah, Brooksville, Macomb, Criner, Lake Thunderbird and Bethel Acres. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Cascade, Eastern Glacier, Eastern Pondera, Eastern Teton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 14:28:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-06 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Cascade; Eastern Glacier; Eastern Pondera; Eastern Teton; Liberty; Northern Rocky Mountain Front; Southern Rocky Mountain Front; Toole HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph, with gusts up to 65 mph. Wind gusts approaching 75 mph are possible in wind prone areas of the Rocky Mountain Front and Glacier County. * WHERE...The Rocky Mountain Front, including all of Glacier, Pondera, and Teton Counties, Cascade, Toole, and Liberty. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust could reduce visibility at times.
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Columbia, Hempstead, Lafayette, Little River, Miller, Nevada by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 10:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Hempstead; Lafayette; Little River; Miller; Nevada; Union TORNADO WATCH 181 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS AR . ARKANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE COLUMBIA HEMPSTEAD LAFAYETTE LITTLE RIVER MILLER NEVADA UNION
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Centre, Cumberland by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 10:34:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Centre; Cumberland FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of central Pennsylvania, including the following counties, Adams, Blair, Centre, Cumberland, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Mifflin, Perry and York. * WHEN...Until 1245 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. River or stream flows are elevated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1023 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Overflowing poor drainage areas have already caused minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall of 1 to 1.5 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Harrisburg, Altoona, York, State College, Chambersburg, Carlisle, Lower Allen, Hanover, Weigelstown, Waynesboro, Mechanicsburg, Lewistown, Camp Hill, Gettysburg, New Cumberland, Huntingdon, Parkville, Red Lion, Bellefonte and Enola. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Banks, Catoosa, Dawson, Elbert, Fannin, Franklin, Gilmer by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 13:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Banks; Catoosa; Dawson; Elbert; Fannin; Franklin; Gilmer; Habersham; Hall; Hart; Lumpkin; Murray; Pickens; Rabun; Stephens; Towns; Union; White; Whitfield TORNADO WATCH 186 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS GA . GEORGIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BANKS CATOOSA DAWSON ELBERT FANNIN FRANKLIN GILMER HABERSHAM HALL HART LUMPKIN MURRAY PICKENS RABUN STEPHENS TOWNS UNION WHITE WHITFIELD
BANKS COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 10:34:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-09 22:24:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Franklin; Fulton; Huntingdon FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of central Pennsylvania, including the following counties, Adams, Blair, Centre, Cumberland, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Mifflin, Perry and York. * WHEN...Until 1245 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. River or stream flows are elevated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1023 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Overflowing poor drainage areas have already caused minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall of 1 to 1.5 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Harrisburg, Altoona, York, State College, Chambersburg, Carlisle, Lower Allen, Hanover, Weigelstown, Waynesboro, Mechanicsburg, Lewistown, Camp Hill, Gettysburg, New Cumberland, Huntingdon, Parkville, Red Lion, Bellefonte and Enola. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Juniata, Mifflin, Perry, York by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 10:34:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 17:25:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Juniata; Mifflin; Perry; York FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of central Pennsylvania, including the following counties, Adams, Blair, Centre, Cumberland, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Mifflin, Perry and York. * WHEN...Until 1245 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. River or stream flows are elevated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1023 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Overflowing poor drainage areas have already caused minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall of 1 to 1.5 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Harrisburg, Altoona, York, State College, Chambersburg, Carlisle, Lower Allen, Hanover, Weigelstown, Waynesboro, Mechanicsburg, Lewistown, Camp Hill, Gettysburg, New Cumberland, Huntingdon, Parkville, Red Lion, Bellefonte and Enola. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
JUNIATA COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Hampshire, Hardy by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 10:34:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-07 22:45:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/washington or www.weather.gov/baltimore. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1045 PM EDT. Target Area: Hampshire; Hardy The National Weather Service in Baltimore MD/Washington DC has issued a Flood Watch for the following rivers in West Virginia South Branch Potomac River near Springfield affecting Hardy and Hampshire Counties. FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Flooding is possible. * WHERE...South Branch Potomac River near Springfield. * WHEN...From this morning until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Milleson Mill Road (County Route 28/5) and Clarence Taylor Road (Route 3/7) begin to flood. Water covers a significant portion of meadowlands near the river. The boat launch ramp on the upstream right abutment of the bridge also floods. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 7.0 feet, or 8.0 feet below flood stage. - Forecast...Flood stage may be reached by late this evening based on the latest forecast information. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood River Name Fld Observed Sat Sat Sun Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time 2PM 8PM 2AM Stg Time Date South Branch Potomac River Springfield 15.0 7.0 Sat 9 am 8.5 12.6 14.8 14.8 2am Sun
HAMPSHIRE COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Cheyenne, Kit Carson County, Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-07 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outdoor burning. Repeating, outdoor burning is not advised on Saturday. Any fires that start may rapidly grow and spread out of control. Target Area: Cheyenne; Kit Carson County; Yuma Critical Fire Weather Conditions in Eastern Colorado on Saturday RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 252 253 AND 254 * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 252 Yuma Fire Weather Zone 253 Kit Carson and Fire Weather Zone 254 Cheyenne. * Winds...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 12 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Allegheny by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 11:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternative route. Additional information is available at weather.gov/pbz. PAC003-080315- /O.EXT.KPBZ.FL.Y.0008.000000T0000Z-220510T0600Z/ /PTTP1.N.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.NO/ 1114 AM EDT Sat May 7 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Ohio River at Pittsburgh. * WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Water begins to flow onto the Monongahela Parking Wharf. At 19.0 feet, Water begins to flow onto the North Shore riverwalk between the stadiums. At 19.5 feet, The Monongahela Parking Wharf is completely flooded. At 20.0 feet, Water is up to one foot deep in the lower areas of the North Shore Riverwalk. At 22.0 feet, The Tenth Street Bypass floods. At 23.0 feet, Clemente Park is flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 11:00 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 19.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 21.3 feet tomorrow morning. - Action stage is 18.0 feet. - Flood stage is 25.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Target Area: Allegheny The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Pennsylvania Ohio River At Pittsburgh affecting Allegheny County.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Hillsborough by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 10:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Hillsborough HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Hillsborough County. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Central and Southeast Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 00:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 00:30:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/washington or www.weather.gov/baltimore. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1045 PM EDT. Target Area: Central and Southeast Montgomery The Flood Watch is extended for the following rivers in Maryland...Virginia Potomac River at Little Falls affecting Central and Southeast Montgomery and Fairfax Counties. For the Potomac River...including Little Falls...flooding is possible. FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT TO EARLY TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding is possible. * WHERE...Potomac River at Little Falls. * WHEN...From late Sunday night to early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Water begins to overflow the banks into low lying areas on the Maryland side of the river near Little Falls. Water begins to enter the canoe shed at Sycamore Island. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 6.3 feet, or 3.7 feet below flood stage. - Forecast...Flood stage may be reached Sunday night. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood River Name Fld Observed Sat Sat Sun Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time 2PM 8PM 2AM Stg Time Date Potomac River Little Falls 10.0 6.3 Sat 9 am 6.5 7.2 7.7 10.3 8am Mon
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Central and Eastern Allegany by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 10:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-07 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/washington or www.weather.gov/baltimore. The next statement will be issued this evening at 630 PM EDT. Target Area: Central and Eastern Allegany The National Weather Service in Baltimore MD/Washington DC has issued a Flood Watch for the following rivers in Maryland...West Virginia Potomac River at Paw Paw affecting Morgan, Central and Eastern Allegany and Hampshire Counties. Potomac River at Dam Number Five affecting Washington and Berkeley Counties. For the Potomac River...including Paw Paw and Dam Number Five flooding is possible. FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Flooding is possible. * WHERE...Potomac River at Paw Paw. * WHEN...From this morning until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 25.0 feet, A parking area adjacent to the highway bridge begins to flood. The roadway to the C&O Canal parking area floods, as does the lowest end of the Purslane Run hiker/biker area. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:32 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 15.5 feet, or 9.5 feet below flood stage. - Forecast...Flood stage may be reached Sunday morning based on the latest forecast information. - Flood stage is 25.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood River Name Fld Observed Sat Sat Sun Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time 2PM 8PM 2AM Stg Time Date Potomac River Paw Paw 25.0 15.5 Sat 9 am 17.6 20.3 23.3 24.4 8am Sun
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Hillsborough, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 03:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-07 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Inland Hillsborough; Polk A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Polk and east central Hillsborough Counties through 1100 AM EDT At 1031 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Fish Hawk, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Lakeland, Fish Hawk, Brandon, Lakeland Linder Airport, Medulla, Mulberry, Lakeland Highlands, Lithia Springs State Park, Willow Oak, Bloomingdale and Boyette. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Baylor, Foard, Hardeman, Knox, Wilbarger by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Baylor; Foard; Hardeman; Knox; Wilbarger CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS SUNDAY .Hot and very dry air will spread over western Oklahoma and western north Texas on Sunday. In areas that have not seen appreciable rainfall in recent days or weeks, much of the fuels are still dormant or in transition phase. In these areas, initial attach fire activity will be possible. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT FOR WESTERN OKLAHOMA AND ADJACENT PARTS OF NORTH TEXAS The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Sunday morning through late Sunday night. * TIMING...Late Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 8 percent. * TEMPERATURES...97 to 105.
BAYLOR COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Beckham, Custer, Dewey, Ellis, Greer, Harmon, Harper, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Beckham; Custer; Dewey; Ellis; Greer; Harmon; Harper; Jackson; Kiowa; Roger Mills; Tillman; Washita; Woodward CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS SUNDAY .Hot and very dry air will spread over western Oklahoma and western north Texas on Sunday. In areas that have not seen appreciable rainfall in recent days or weeks, much of the fuels are still dormant or in transition phase. In these areas, initial attach fire activity will be possible. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT FOR WESTERN OKLAHOMA AND ADJACENT PARTS OF NORTH TEXAS The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Sunday morning through late Sunday night. * TIMING...Late Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 8 percent. * TEMPERATURES...97 to 105.
BECKHAM COUNTY, OK

