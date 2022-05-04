The Message: Take time to witness the unseen

I recently had the opportunity to go on a surface tour of the Sanford Underground Research Facility at Lead while at a pastors’ conference.

An experiment they are conducting gives one of the best explanations to the story many know of "Doubting Thomas," who would not believe the Christ resurrected until he saw Jesus for himself.

The experiment is on neutrinos. Each are so small about 100 trillion pass through our body every second, or about 100 billion through the tip of your finger.

You can’t see them, but scientists know they are there because they witnessed these unseen, nearly massless neutrinos in 1956 using a description of their power. They understood the neutrino interacted with the world, not just passed through it, and detected them using dry cleaning fluid.

In John 20:19-31, Thomas would not believe the disciples had seen the resurrected Christ, “Unless I see the mark of the nails in his hands, and put my finger in the mark of the nails and my hand in his side...”

He had witnessed Jesus teaching the words of truth and healing and casting out demons. Thomas, with the disciples, experienced that power when Jesus gave them authority and sent them out two by two.

He had faith when seeing Jesus, but now wanted to witness the unseen before believing.

Many of us want the same before believing. We want to witness the unseen.

For Thomas, the first discovery of the invisible God came through knowing Jesus and his power, seeing Jesus interact with the people and making himself available to examine his hands and side.

It was an evolution of trust through relationship, developing knowledge and growing in understanding. It took curiosity and time to grow through factfinding to discover truth, to find a relationship in an interaction.

It's much like scientific work to discover the neutrino.

You and I have the benefit of the curiosity of others who discovered Jesus' words to be true. Through their research and factfinding of other ancient writings for proof, using knowledge and understanding, through inspired interpretation, we know the Bible is not made-up stories, but the true word of God.

You and I have the benefit of witnesses like the disciples, the apostle Paul and Thomas, who touched the nail holes of Jesus' hands and wound of his side, to know the truth.

Several hundred witnesses ate and drank with Jesus, proving he was not a ghost or a spirit, but the real resurrected Christ, who gave himself as a sacrifice for sin, so you and I and all who believe in him will have life in his name eternally.

Jesus asks you, “Have you not believed because you have not seen?”

In Scripture, you have the words to discover the witness of truth and create a relationship through faith. There is proof found in God’s word, where faith comes from hearing. In baptism, you receive something more powerful than what can be seen. You receive the Spirit through the word and the water.

Behind the invisible neutrinos, something more powerful than what you can see holds it all together.

It is a God who loves you, who has provided witnesses so you may come to believe Jesus is the Messiah, the son of God. And through believing in the unseen, you may have life in his name.

Take time to witness the unseen, the invisible God revealed through Christ Jesus in his word each week at church.

The Rev. Cheryl Rondeau-Bassett serves at Grace Lutheran Church in Watertown.