ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Keir Starmer says police have not contacted him about office beer

By Rowena Mason Deputy political editor
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ToMm4_0fSRpDAp00
Keir Starmer appearing on Good Morning Britain after Tory MPs urged police to look into the incident in Durham. Photograph: Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock

Keir Starmer has confirmed that Durham police have not contacted him about drinking a beer and eating a takeaway with staff in a constituency office last year, as he said he was always “very careful” to abide by lockdown rules.

The Labour leader gave his first full explanation of what happened on the night in April last year, after days of coverage from the Daily Mail and Conservatives MPs urging police to look into the incident.

Asked whether the police had been in touch with him, Starmer said: “No, I think they put out a statement last week saying they’re not reinvestigating and they haven’t spoken to me.”

He told ITV’s Good Morning Britain there was no breach of the rules when he shared a meal with staff after campaigning and while they were working late.

“We’re on the road. At the end of the day we’re in the office preparing,” he said. “Now that evening, from memory we were doing an online event for members … At some point, this was in the evening, everybody’s hungry and a takeaway was ordered.

“It was then delivered to the kitchen of the offices … In Durham, all restaurants and pubs were closed, so takeaways really were the only way you could eat. So this was brought in and at various points people went through to the kitchen and had something to eat, and got on with their work.”

He added: “We were very careful to abide by the rules … and we did it within my family. My wife’s father is very elderly and had to shield in difficult circumstances that I won’t go into. My wife went and sat on the pavement outside his house. All she wanted to do, like many families, is she wanted to go in and clean and she didn’t because the rules didn’t allow her. So I know what that feels like.”

Starmer has previously accused the Tories of “mudslinging” over their allegations that he broke Covid rules, in order to distract from the prime minister’s own law-breaking, for which he was issued a fixed-penalty notice.

Related: Q&A: key questions facing Keir Starmer over office beer during lockdown

Johnson paid a fine for attending his birthday party in June 2020, and is still under investigation over his alleged attendance at several other parties.

Footage emerged of the Labour leader drinking a beer with colleagues in April 2021 while coronavirus restrictions were in place. In February, Durham police confirmed they did not believe any offence had been committed .

A spokesperson for the force said at the time: “Durham constabulary has reviewed video footage recorded in Durham on 30 April 2021. We do not believe an offence has been established in relation to the legislation and guidance in place at that time and will therefore take no further action in relation to this matter.”

The force subsequently confirmed it was not reinvestigating.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keir Starmer
BBC

Oldham council leader Arooj Shah loses seat despite Labour win

The leader of Oldham council, Arooj Shah, has dramatically lost her seat. Labour's Ms Shah, who became the north of England's first female Muslim council leader in 2021, was edged out in the Chadderton South ward by the Conservatives, who won by 96 votes. Oldham will remain Labour-run, as will...
POLITICS
The Independent

Anas Sarwar: Do not draw ‘false equivalence’ between Starmer and Johnson

Scottish Labour leader, Anas Sarwar, has said comparing accusations against Sir Keir Starmer about breaking lockdown rules with the actions of the Prime Minister would be a “false equivalence”.The Labour leader is under pressure after Durham Constabulary announced they were re-opening an investigation into whether he broke lockdown rules when having a curry and beer with colleagues.The news of the investigation drew comparisons with the Prime Minister, who was fined by police for his attendance at a party in Downing Street at the height of the pandemic.But the Scottish leader has defended Sir Keir, saying: “Keir’s made it clear that...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Durham Police#Beer#Uk#Labour#The Daily Mail#Conservatives#Itv
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Asylum seeker who stabbed six people before being shot dead made 72 calls for help before attack

An asylum seeker who stabbed six people before being shot dead by police made more than 70 calls seeking help from the Home Office and other organisations.Badreddin Abadlla Adam, 28, was one of hundreds of asylum seekers moved into hotels in Glasgow at the start of the coronavirus lockdown.It is understood he had contacted the Home Office, the housing and social care provider Mears, and the charity Migrant Help 72 times about his health and accommodation in the period leading up to the attack in June 2020.An internal Home Office evaluation, seen by the BBC, said his calls “should have...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Government losing battle against crime gangs behind fly tipping – report

The Government is fighting a losing battle against the crime gangs behind fly tipping, a new report suggests.There has been a steady rise in organised, large-scale waste crime in England in recent years as incentives for criminals have increased, the National Audit Office (NAO) said after an investigation.A hike in landfill tax has seen a huge fall in waste sent to landfill but has also boosted the money criminals can make from illegal actions that evade the tax, such as fly tipping, the misdescription of waste, and illegal waste sites.This is a damning indictment of the Government’s negligence in tackling...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Bermondsey: Granddaughter killed with relatives had moved in days before attack as suspect in hospital

The youngest victim of a family of four stabbed to death at home in southeast London had moved in just days earlier, it has emerged as a murder suspect remains in hospital.Grandmother Dolet Hill, 64, her partner Denton Burke, 58, daughter Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, and granddaughter Samantha Drummonds, 27, were all found dead inside the terraced house in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, after officers forced entry at about 1.40am on Monday.It has since emerged Samantha, the daughter of Tanysha, reportedly told a neighbour she was returning to the family home in Bermondsey for a week while she had some work done...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

The Guardian

265K+
Followers
68K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy