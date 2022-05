SEATTLE, Wash. — A new Washington paint recycling program collected more than 580,000 gallons of paint in its first nine months of service. The program, led by the nonprofit organization PaintCare, aims to provide a place for Washingtonians to recycle leftover paint, stain, varnish and other paint products for free. So far, the program collected enough unwanted product to coat the entirety of the McCarthey Athletic Center in 1,571 fresh layers of paint.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO