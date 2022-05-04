ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More Giveaways Coming To Sway Votes

By B.D. Hobbs
 3 days ago

What do you do when you are responsible for record high gas prices? Amidst near record -low- polling numbers? If you're the Democrats, it's simple.

Free gas cards!

In Chicago, where gasoline is around 40 cents higher than the national average, the Dems want to give out $12 million dollars worth of free gas cards, via a draft lottery.

"A gas card program will have as much impact as the 500 million free Covid tests that the administration promised" said Tim Stewart, president of the U.S. Oil and Gas Association, "People are going to be able to see through it, that this is really just a last minute hail mary election year attempt to change the subject, or to deflect the blame."

There is also a push for a federal gas tax 'holiday'. The bottom line is, the Dems are desperate to buy some votes before the midterms.

"Congress only has about 40 days or so, of legislative work days before the election" Stewart told KTRH, "I think the Democrats are getting incredibly desperate to change the subject, or to shift the blame to somewhere else, so when you get desperate, the gimmicks start getting more and more costly."

A cost that they don't have to worry about, because it is paid by our tax-dollars.

