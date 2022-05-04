Safety Programmable Controllers Market Size to Grow by USD 2.43 billion | Rapid Globalization of Industries to Drive Growth | Discover Company Insights in Technavio

Epson ColorWorks Label Printer and Ishida Weigh Scales Integrate to Provide On-Demand, Full-Color Price and Weight Labels for Grocery Stores. LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- US convenience stores, delis and supermarkets selling fresh foods look to diversify labels by adding branding details and conveying information through color. Offering a simple solution for the fresh food weighing to packaging process, Epson America today announced the integration of its ColorWorks® CW-C6000P and C4000 on-demand color label printers with Ishida countertop food scales. The integrated CW-C6000P printer and weigh scale solution can be used to create full-color, on-demand labels for prepared foods as well as individually weighed meat, deli and bakery items in a grocery store. This labeling solution will be demoed for the first time at the Retail Data Systems (RDS) booth at the Washington Food Industry Association Show on May 19, 2022.

