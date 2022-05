U.S. Treasury yields continued their push higher on Monday, with the 10-year Treasury yield capturing a new milestone in its rapid climb in 2022. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose about 11 basis points to 2.994%, and hit a high of 3.01% during the session. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond jumped more than 9 basis points to 3.044%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO