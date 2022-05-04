ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh police say missing 44-year-old woman found safe

By Nick Matoney
wtae.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police say a 44 year...

www.wtae.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pittsburgh Police
YourErie

Erie PD arrests shooting suspect from April 19 home invasion

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Erie Police Department has arrested a suspect for an April 19 shooting at the 100 block of E. 23rd St. Wildredo Delgado-Rodriguez was taken into custody for the incident and is facing charges that include robbery, burglary and theft, the Erie Police Department announced on May 4. On April 19, police responded […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Man charged in attack on Erie County Prison guard

An Ohio man in the Erie County Prison has been charged with strangulation of an Erie County Prison Guard. 38-year old Nicholas Rosnack was arraigned Tuesday, April 19 on attempted homicide, assault, and strangulation charges that were filed as assault by Erie County Detectives. The incident occurred at the prison shortly after 4 p.m. Friday, […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

9-year-old found dead in New Kensington

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — A 9-year-old was found dead in New Kensington. The boy's body was discovered covered with a chair behind a shed in a wooded area close to where he lived along Haser Street. "I searched the hills and when I came in behind the shed and saw the chair flipped over and I got closer, I saw the feet hanging over the -- feet hanging out from underneath the chair," said Osie Taylor, who found the boy. The investigation started just after 6 a.m. Wednesday when the child was reported missing. Neighbors said the boy's mother on Tuesday night...
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
YourErie

Man in critical condition following early morning shooting

Erie Police are investigating a reported shooting that took place overnight on the 100 block of East 23rd Street. When police arrived on scene at 137 East 23rd Street around 3:15 a.m., they found a man unresponsive inside the house. Officers performed life saving measures before EMS arrived on scene. It was during these life […]
ERIE, PA
abc27 News

Inmate death at Camp Hill correctional facility ruled a homicide

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police continue to investigate a death at State Correctional Institution Camp Hill in Lower Allen Township. Superintendent Laurel Harry reported that inmate Joel Vanderpool, 39, was found unresponsive in his cell on Wednesday, May 4, during staff rounds. According to the release, emergency personnel was notified and […]
CAMP HILL, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Father of New Kensington boy found dead arrested in connection with November incident

The father of Azuree Charles, the 9-year-old New Kensington boy who was found dead early Wednesday, was arrested Thursday in connection with assault and child endangerment charges from November. Jean J. Charles, 40, was arraigned Thursday on charges of simple assault and endangering the welfare of children regarding an incident...
CBS Pittsburgh

Retired pastor accused of stealing more than $350K from North Side church

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A former Pittsburgh pastor is facing charges for allegedly stealing more than $350,000 from his church. Wayne Peck surrendered to authorities early Tuesday morning, the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office said. According to court documents, Peck was a pastor at the Community House Presbyterian Church on the North Side for more than 40 years before he retired in 2017.The case's investigator said after Peck retired, he continued to cause checks payable to him to be issued without anyone's knowledge, taking more than $357,000 from the church's funds. Peck is awaiting arraignment at the Allegheny County Jail. He's facing charges of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YourErie

Erie Police: Fatal shooting suspect also involved in 2021 shootout

Erie Police have confirmed one of the suspects involved in the shooting death of a seven-year-old child was involved in another act of gun violence in 2021. Abdullah Ismael, 17, is charged with criminal homicide after the shooting death of seven-year-old Antonio Yarger Jr. Back in March of 2021, Ismael was involved in a shootout […]
ERIE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy