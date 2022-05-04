Prom Boutique offers young ladies a night of glamour

ELKTON — In the basement of Elkton United Methodist Church is a treasure trove only opened a few times each year.

Right now the volunteers of the Once Upon a Prom Boutique are helping young ladies say ‘Yes’ to the prom dress.

“You need to try on this one,” Noelle Adkins, 15, tells her sister Savannah, 17. “It’s a good color on you.”

Dorothea Simpson, Laurie Ruth, Beth Gullion and Jen Meyer were on hand to shuttle dresses in and out of the curtained-off area.

“The Prom Boutique has been here about 12 years,” Gullion said, adding: “Some (dresses) look like they have been here longer.”

Elkton United Methodist Church takes donations of formal wear and accessories all year long and opens the boutique in time for Homecoming in the fall and Prom in the spring. After checking school calendars the Prom Boutique opens 4- to 6-weeks in advance with hour-long appointments. Volunteers check every donation for wear, damage, or age.

“If it’s got big puffy sleeves or strange colors we don’t put them out,” Gullion said.

“We keep the ones in good shape,” she said. The young ladies walk out with a free dress plus shoes, jewelry and a handbag if they so choose. A card accompanies their selection encouraging each to return the dress and accessories for another to choose.

After trying on several blue and purple dresses, Savannah relented and tried on the sleek number suggested by Noelle. There was a debate between the girls and their mom, Amy Conlon, on the exact color.

Smiling brightly and twirling, Savannah declared this dress was ‘The One.’

“I never thought I’d wear coral,” she admitted.

Gullion noted that, since Homecoming season, the boutique was refreshed to look more like a retail shop and before fall arrives there will be more work done to add onto the four dressing rooms.

“We just want the girls to feel special, not like they went to a basement and found a secondhand dress,” she said. “The smiles you see on the girl’s faces, you know she’s found the perfect one.”

Meyer said she went to her prom “on a shoestring budget.”

“I bought a dress for $20 at a consignment shop,” she said, adding she paid someone $10 to fix the busted zipper.

“My mother made my prom dress with a week’s notice,” said Ruth.

Donations can be dropped off at the church, located at 219 East Main St., any weekday morning.