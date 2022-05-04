ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkton, MD

Prom Boutique offers young ladies a night of glamour

By By Jane Bellmyer
Cecil Whig
Cecil Whig
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KXuil_0fSReRbm00

ELKTON — In the basement of Elkton United Methodist Church is a treasure trove only opened a few times each year.

Right now the volunteers of the Once Upon a Prom Boutique are helping young ladies say ‘Yes’ to the prom dress.

“You need to try on this one,” Noelle Adkins, 15, tells her sister Savannah, 17. “It’s a good color on you.”

Dorothea Simpson, Laurie Ruth, Beth Gullion and Jen Meyer were on hand to shuttle dresses in and out of the curtained-off area.

“The Prom Boutique has been here about 12 years,” Gullion said, adding: “Some (dresses) look like they have been here longer.”

Elkton United Methodist Church takes donations of formal wear and accessories all year long and opens the boutique in time for Homecoming in the fall and Prom in the spring. After checking school calendars the Prom Boutique opens 4- to 6-weeks in advance with hour-long appointments. Volunteers check every donation for wear, damage, or age.

“If it’s got big puffy sleeves or strange colors we don’t put them out,” Gullion said.

“We keep the ones in good shape,” she said. The young ladies walk out with a free dress plus shoes, jewelry and a handbag if they so choose. A card accompanies their selection encouraging each to return the dress and accessories for another to choose.

After trying on several blue and purple dresses, Savannah relented and tried on the sleek number suggested by Noelle. There was a debate between the girls and their mom, Amy Conlon, on the exact color.

Smiling brightly and twirling, Savannah declared this dress was ‘The One.’

“I never thought I’d wear coral,” she admitted.

Gullion noted that, since Homecoming season, the boutique was refreshed to look more like a retail shop and before fall arrives there will be more work done to add onto the four dressing rooms.

“We just want the girls to feel special, not like they went to a basement and found a secondhand dress,” she said. “The smiles you see on the girl’s faces, you know she’s found the perfect one.”

Meyer said she went to her prom “on a shoestring budget.”

“I bought a dress for $20 at a consignment shop,” she said, adding she paid someone $10 to fix the busted zipper.

“My mother made my prom dress with a week’s notice,” said Ruth.

Donations can be dropped off at the church, located at 219 East Main St., any weekday morning.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Cape Gazette

Felton girl crowned Miss Delaware’s Outstanding Teen

Brynn String, a 14-year-old freshman at Lake Forest High School in Felton, has been crowned Miss Delaware’s Outstanding Teen 2022. The competition was held April 24 at the Milton Theatre. Brynn is on both the varsity field hockey and soccer teams at Lake Forest. She is also the class...
FELTON, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elkton, MD
Local
Maryland Society
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
Cape Gazette

Lavender Fields hosts Spring Fling

Lavender Fields near Milton held its Spring Fling April 23, offering visitors a preview of this year’s lavender gardens. The event also included local artists and artisans selling jewelry, pottery, soaps and lotions. And of course, because this is Lavender Fields, lavender recipes and cookbooks were available. The lavender...
MILTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Golden Doodles take over Dewey, Rehoboth

Beginning with an afternoon parade on the Rehoboth Beach Boardwalk, Doodles in Dewey returned for a weekend of fun in the Cape Region recently. This annual event held for more than a decade supports PAWS for People, a nonprofit organization committed to providing therapeutic visits to people who would benefit from interaction with a well-trained, loving pet, which hosted the fun this year.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Snyder’s Candy in Rehoboth Beach sold

Founded in 1940, Snyder’s Candy on Rehoboth Avenue in Rehoboth Beach has had a number of owners over its 82-year existence. It now has another. Jeff Balk, who owned the business for the past 15 years, announced the sale of the store April 28 on his Facebook page and then confirmed its sale in an email May 1.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prom Dresses#Glamour#Volunteers#The Prom Boutique
Cecil Whig

Cecil Whig

Easton, MD
1K+
Followers
692
Post
266K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cecil Whig is a local newspaper that covers Cecil County, Maryland since 1841. It is the oldest newspaper on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, publishes Wednesday and Friday, and online at www.CecilDaily.com

 https://www.cecildaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy