Baldwin middle school track team having success

Baldwin Middle School track standouts: From left to right: Monica Perfitt, Ra’Kyah Smith, Marcus Martin, Chance Dockery, Khloe Toliver and Jerika Mabrey. (Courtesy photo)

BALDWIN – “With absolutely no past experience and very limited outdoor practice time, the Baldwin Middle School track team is off to a good start,” co-coach Yvonne Williams said. “I believe they are doing exceptionally well, despite the weather being so uncooperative and many of the athletes were involved in various other activities at the school. Practice has been very scarce.

“We didn’t know what to expect at our first meet. We are really pleased with the outcomes so far. Each week the team is showing improvement in all of their events.”

Williams said the team competed at the Brethren and MCE jamborees so far this season. They have a makeup meet at Marion, May 5 and the West Michigan D Conference meet will be at Brethren on May 9.

Some of the highlights from the last two meets are, Marcus Martin finishing first at both meets in the long jump, jumping a 13-3 and 15 2.5; the girls 4x100 relay team consisting of Jerika Mabrey, Ra’Kyah Smith, Monica Perfitt and Khole Toliver finished second at the Brethren meet, but blew out the field with a first place finish at the MCE Jamboree.

Tolive finished second in the long jump with a 11-11 jump, Khole and Ra’Kyah tied for fifth in the 70-meter dash (10.7); Monica finished fifth in the shot put, throwing a 24-3.75.

“Chance Dockery’s best event so far has been the 100-meter dash, where he finished in sixth place. Jerika’s best event has been ninth place in the 70-meter dash with a time of 11.5 seconds.

“Our goal is to finish in the top places in all of the events we are in,” coach Abe Williams said. “We are looking forward to bringing home several medals from the conference meet this year.”