Earnings Scheduled For May 4, 2022
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Seres Therapeutics MCRB is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.52 per share on revenue of $8.48 million.
• Obsidian Energy OBE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $156.00 million.
• International Seaways INSW is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $96.75 million.
• Bright Health Gr BHG is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $1.75 billion.
• OneSpaWorld Holdings OSW is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $84.76 million.
• Deciphera Pharmaceuticals DCPH is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $26.43 million.
• Avanos Medical AVNS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $197.80 million.
• United Therapeutics UTHR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.34 per share on revenue of $420.02 million.
• Ardmore Shipping ASC is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $32.28 million.
• Dine Brands Global DIN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $230.08 million.
• Conformis CFMS is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $14.01 million.
• Vulcan Materials VMC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $1.43 billion.
• IDEXX Laboratories IDXX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.26 per share on revenue of $839.72 million.
• Fresh Del Monte Produce FDP is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Amneal Pharmaceuticals AMRX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $503.97 million.
• Fortis FTS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $2.01 billion.
• Cedar Fair FUN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.92 per share on revenue of $76.93 million.
• ODP ODP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $2.13 billion.
• Brinker International EAT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $982.25 million.
• Criteo CRTO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $218.44 million.
• Marriott Intl MAR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $4.11 billion.
• Charles River CRL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.71 per share on revenue of $910.10 million.
• Brookfield Infr Partners BIP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $2.92 billion.
• Johnson Controls Intl JCI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $5.86 billion.
• NiSource NI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $1.68 billion.
• Amarin Corp AMRN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $128.37 million.
• Regeneron Pharmaceuticals REGN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $10.04 per share on revenue of $2.73 billion.
• Murphy Oil MUR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $635.30 million.
• eXp World Holdings EXPI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $942.56 million.
• Pacira BioSciences PCRX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $159.49 million.
• Manitex International MNTX is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $55.80 million.
• Superior Gr of Cos SGC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $136.19 million.
• Gates Industrial Corp GTES is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $871.17 million.
• Ionis Pharmaceuticals IONS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.71 per share on revenue of $125.21 million.
• Grupo Televisa TV is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $114.12 million.
• BlackRock TCP Capital TCPC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $41.76 million.
• Cheniere Energy LNG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.44 per share on revenue of $5.12 billion.
• Physicians Realty Trust DOC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $127.00 million.
• Fresenius Medical Care FMS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $5.06 billion.
• Vericel VCEL is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $34.31 million.
• Mirion Technologies MIR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $720.51 million.
• MFA Finl MFA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $57.20 million.
• Neurocrine Biosciences NBIX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $303.40 million.
• First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund FSZ is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $171.30 million.
• ARKO ARKO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $1.93 billion.
• Editas Medicine EDIT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.79 per share on revenue of $3.85 million.
• Centerra Gold CGAU is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Harvard Bioscience HBIO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $28.77 million.
• Tecnoglass TGLS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $133.47 million.
• Banco Latinoamericano BLX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $26.09 million.
• APi Gr APG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $1.41 billion.
• IVERIC bio ISEE is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• EyePoint Pharmaceuticals EYPT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.58 per share on revenue of $9.89 million.
• Carlyle Group CG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $308.53 million.
• Horizon Therapeutics HZNP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $874.41 million.
• Amryt Pharma AMYT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $58.12 million.
• Gibraltar Industries ROCK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $307.87 million.
• Clovis Oncology CLVS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.43 per share on revenue of $36.97 million.
• Wingstop WING is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $85.59 million.
• Gentherm THRM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $254.50 million.
• LivaNova LIVN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $231.57 million.
• Janus Henderson Gr JHG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $607.93 million.
• Equinor EQNR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $27.34 billion.
• Loews L is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.30 per share on revenue of $12.36 billion.
• Parsons Corp PSN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $886.89 million.
• Plymouth Industrial REIT PLYM is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $41.08 million.
• G1 Therapeutics GTHX is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.97 per share on revenue of $6.69 million.
• International Money IMXI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $112.99 million.
• SiteOne Landscape Supply SITE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $748.51 million.
• RENN Fund RCG is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Berry (bry) BRY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $188.50 million.
• Moderna MRNA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $5.21 per share on revenue of $4.43 billion.
• Starwood Property Trust STWD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $325.15 million.
• Bio-Techne TECH is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.00 per share on revenue of $279.92 million.
• Northwest Natural Hldg NWN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.91 per share on revenue of $323.68 million.
• Oatly Group OTLY is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $161.78 million.
• Lumentum Holdings LITE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $395.40 million.
• Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs SPR is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.56 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion.
• Sinclair Broadcast Group SBGI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.07 per share on revenue of $1.53 billion.
• Avista AVA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $427.01 million.
• Venator Materials VNTR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $623.64 million.
• Astec Industries ASTE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $286.56 million.
• Clean Harbors CLH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.
• Superior Industries Intl SUP is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $385.93 million.
• EVO Payments EVOP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $122.79 million.
• Tupperware Brands TUP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $356.80 million.
• Cardiovascular Systems CSII is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $57.38 million.
• Genesis Energy GEL is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $509.37 million.
• Ferrari RACE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion.
• Generac Hldgs GNRC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.94 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion.
• Barrick Gold GOLD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $3.18 billion.
• Pinnacle West Capital PNW is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $692.72 million.
• Cumulus Media CMLS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.38 per share on revenue of $218.70 million.
• Sunoco SUN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $4.50 billion.
• Belden BDC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $571.84 million.
• Bruker BRKR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $572.57 million.
• CDW CDW is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.01 per share on revenue of $5.67 billion.
• Xylem XYL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion.
• Blucora BCOR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $325.09 million.
• New York Times NYT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $546.01 million.
• Emerson Electric EMR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $4.71 billion.
• Trane Technologies TT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $3.16 billion.
• Allegheny Technologies ATI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $750.69 million.
• BorgWarner BWA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $3.71 billion.
• AmerisourceBergen ABC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.93 per share on revenue of $57.27 billion.
• LL Flooring Holdings LL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $281.40 million.
• Yum Brands YUM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $1.59 billion.
• Chatham Lodging CLDT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $53.95 million.
• CVS Health CVS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.15 per share on revenue of $75.39 billion.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Kyndryl Hldgs KD is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Spirit Airlines SAVE is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Taseko Mines TGB is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Laredo Petroleum LPI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $6.11 per share on revenue of $374.11 million.
• Elevate Credit ELVT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $123.27 million.
• Texas Pacific Land TPL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $14.57 per share on revenue of $159.88 million.
• Plains GP Holdings PAGP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $12.04 billion.
• Plains All American PAA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $11.77 billion.
• Paratek Pharmaceuticals PRTK is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $27.15 million.
• Proterra PTRA is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $68.42 million.
• Durect DRRX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $2.28 million.
• Aligos Therapeutics ALGS is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.
• DiaMedica Therapeutics DMAC is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Dirtt Environmental Solns DRTT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $39.26 million.
• MorphoSys MOR is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Arena Group Holdings AREN is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.83 per share on revenue of $42.52 million.
• SuRo Capital SSSS is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.03 per share on revenue of $400.00 thousand.
• Ranger Oil ROCC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.29 per share on revenue of $209.23 million.
• Identiv INVE is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $23.53 million.
• Amplify Energy AMPY is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Royal Gold RGLD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $142.45 million.
• GXO Logistics GXO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $2.07 billion.
• Casa Systems CASA is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $80.68 million.
• Rapid7 RPD is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $152.99 million.
• Alamo Group ALG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.71 per share on revenue of $340.30 million.
INSG is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $62.64 million.
• PDC Energy PDCE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.09 per share on revenue of $705.13 million.
• Apellis Pharmaceuticals APLS is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.32 per share on revenue of $12.57 million.
• Eversource Energy ES is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $2.86 billion.
• NuVasive NUVA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $277.97 million.
• UGI UGI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.85 per share on revenue of $2.85 billion.
• Sunstone Hotel Invts SHO is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $160.10 million.
• Host Hotels & Resorts HST is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $950.45 million.
• Earthstone Energy ESTE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $167.57 million.
• ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ACAD is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.60 per share on revenue of $121.92 million.
• Hostess Brands TWNK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $296.78 million.
• Mantech Intl MANT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $642.98 million.
• Sarepta Therapeutics SRPT is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.27 per share on revenue of $206.44 million.
• Revlon REV is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.65 per share on revenue of $480.60 million.
• Open Text OTEX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.
• Centennial Resource Dev CDEV is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $296.06 million.
• Rush Street Interactive RSI is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $135.40 million.
• Invesco Mortgage Capital IVR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $46.63 million.
• Turtle Beach HEAR is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.52 per share on revenue of $43.40 million.
• Callon Petroleum CPE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.33 per share on revenue of $537.08 million.
• Rent-A-Center RCII is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $1.11 billion.
• Pioneer Natural Resources PXD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $6.89 per share on revenue of $3.57 billion.
• Braemar Hotels & Resorts BHR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $143.35 million.
• CF Industries Holdings CF is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.35 per share on revenue of $2.59 billion.
• Coeur Mining CDE is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $204.76 million.
• Ryerson Holding RYI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.92 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.
• Continental Resources CLR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.30 per share on revenue of $2.06 billion.
• Lumen Technologies LUMN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $4.68 billion.
• Curtiss-Wright CW is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $573.14 million.
• Etsy ETSY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $575.44 million.
• APA APA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.14 per share on revenue of $2.34 billion.
• Allegiant Travel ALGT is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $491.37 million.
• American Vanguard AVD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $130.50 million.
• TripAdvisor TRIP is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $250.41 million.
• Flex FLEX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $6.11 billion.
• Uber Technologies UBER is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $6.13 billion.
• SandRidge Energy SD is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Miller Industries MLR is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Star Group SGU is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Commercial Vehicle Group CVGI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $228.97 million.
• Chesapeake Energy CHK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.39 per share on revenue of $1.53 billion.
• Inari Medical NARI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $83.61 million.
• Mirati Therapeutics MRTX is projected to report quarterly loss at $3.49 per share on revenue of $160.00 thousand.
• Nephros NEPH is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $3.08 million.
• OptimizeRx OPRX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $13.97 million.
• Liberty Latin America LILA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion.
• Liberty Latin America LILAK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion.
• Hamilton Beach Brands HBB is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $143.20 million.
• Asensus Surgical ASXC is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $1.30 million.
• Apollo Tactical Income AIF is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $164.47 million.
• Regenxbio RGNX is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.32 per share on revenue of $29.21 million.
• Smith Micro Software SMSI is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $12.26 million.
• Tutor Perini TPC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion.
• Silk Road Medical SILK is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $27.10 million.
• Magnite MGNI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $107.01 million.
• RealNetworks RNWK is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $12.20 million.
• Vimeo VMEO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $105.99 million.
• Adaptive Biotechnologies ADPT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.45 per share on revenue of $37.71 million.
• Evolent Health EVH is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• PennantPark Floating Rate PFLT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $22.99 million.
• Pennant Park Investment PNNT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $26.05 million.
• Tandem Diabetes Care TNDM is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $168.43 million.
• Global Medical REIT GMRE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $31.43 million.
SEER is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.40 per share on revenue of $2.35 million.
• SiTime SITM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $65.10 million.
• 10x Genomics TXG is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $113.34 million.
• EMCORE EMKR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $32.92 million.
• Hudson Technologies HDSN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $53.85 million.
• European Wax Center EWCZ is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $44.43 million.
• SilverBow Resources SBOW is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.60 per share on revenue of $114.00 million.
• 1Life Healthcare ONEM is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.49 per share on revenue of $246.55 million.
• Global Blood Therapeutics GBT is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.30 per share on revenue of $56.14 million.
• Sabra Health Care REIT SBRA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $156.40 million.
• Offerpad Solutions OPAD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.
• Ping Identity Holding PING is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $80.53 million.
• Regional Mgmt RM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.85 per share on revenue of $116.54 million.
• Selective Insurance Gr SIGI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $877.53 million.
• Palomar Hldgs PLMR is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Hanger HNGR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $256.30 million.
• Vapotherm VAPO is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.64 per share on revenue of $22.24 million.
• Fathom Holdings FTHM is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $77.68 million.
• Gladstone Commercial GOOD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $36.18 million.
• Trinseo TSE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.66 per share on revenue of $1.42 billion.
• Necessity Retail REIT RTL is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Summit Materials SUM is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.38 per share on revenue of $423.35 million.
• Brigham Minerals MNRL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $55.07 million.
• StoneX Group SNEX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.68 per share on revenue of $327.24 million.
• TriplePoint Venture Gwth TPVG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $25.77 million.
• RLJ Lodging RLJ is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $239.16 million.
• Ashford AINC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $99.40 million.
• VICI Properties VICI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $412.16 million.
• Qualys QLYS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $112.98 million.
• Equity Commonwealth EQC is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Owl Rock Capital ORCC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $275.82 million.
• USD Partners USDP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $30.31 million.
• Skillz SKLZ is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $91.08 million.
• Par Pacific Hldgs PARR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.
• Enviva EVA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $263.01 million.
• Equifax EFX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $312.42 million.
• Signify Health SGFY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $212.69 million.
• Two Harbors Investment TWO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $11.99 million.
• Aurora Innovation AUR is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $21.00 million.
• RMR Group RMR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $174.17 million.
• Phibro Animal Health PAHC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $226.26 million.
• Franklin BSP Realty Trust FBRT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $47.64 million.
• Ligand Pharmaceuticals LGND is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $34.21 million.
• Sun Country Airlines SNCY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $223.61 million.
• Via Renewables VIA is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• PerkinElmer PKI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $6.23 billion.
• Heritage-Crystal Clean HCCI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $125.13 million.
• Saratoga Investment SAR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $17.62 million.
• Universal Technical UTI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $95.97 million.
• Outset Medical OM is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.72 per share on revenue of $30.11 million.
• Advent Technologies Hldgs ADN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $28.71 million.
• Trean Insurance Group TIG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $65.62 million.
• Clearwater Analytics Hldg CWAN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $70.06 million.
• SP Plus SP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $153.80 million.
• SiriusPoint SPNT is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Ingevity NGVT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $341.58 million.
• Corteva CTVA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $4.49 billion.
• Franco-Nevada FNV is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $337.03 million.
• Accel Entertainment ACEL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $198.49 million.
• Kura Oncology KURA is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Civitas Resources CIVI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.47 per share on revenue of $620.44 million.
• Trecora Resources TREC is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Evofem Biosciences EVFM is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $4.15 million.
• Thryv Holdings THRY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $286.85 million.
• Rain Therapeutics RAIN is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Encore Capital Gr ECPG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.03 per share on revenue of $347.07 million.
• Newtek Bus Servs NEWT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $16.13 million.
• Innovative Industrial IIPR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $63.19 million.
• Personalis PSNL is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.58 per share on revenue of $14.44 million.
• Fate Therapeutics FATE is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.76 per share on revenue of $9.40 million.
• Marathon Digital Holdings MARA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $54.27 million.
• DLH Hldgs DLHC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $95.20 million.
• Repro-Med Systems KRMD is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $6.07 million.
• Companhia Siderurgica SID is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $2.21 billion.
• Ortho Clinical Diagnostic OCDX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $508.21 million.
• Staar Surgical STAA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $60.53 million.
• UserTesting USER is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $43.58 million.
• Schrodinger SDGR is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.52 per share on revenue of $34.57 million.
• Zymeworks ZYME is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.67 per share on revenue of $3.47 million.
• Rimini Street RMNI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $95.64 million.
• Aeva Technologies AEVA is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $1.43 million.
• Upland Software UPLD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $76.81 million.
• Pacific Biosciences PACB is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $32.82 million.
• Lantronix LTRX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $29.48 million.
• Tetra Tech TTEK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $653.85 million.
• Amplitude AMPL is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $50.83 million.
• Orion Office REIT ONL is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Weave Communications WEAV is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $31.50 million.
• MDU Resources Gr MDU is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.
• PetIQ PETQ is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $269.34 million.
• Momentive Global MNTV is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $116.09 million.
• Cactus WHD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $139.78 million.
• SPX SPXC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $302.97 million.
• Procore Technologies PCOR is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $150.25 million.
• WM Tech MAPS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $55.25 million.
• Udemy UDMY is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $146.67 million.
• Sovos Brands SOVO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $205.35 million.
• NMI Holdings NMIH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $116.95 million.
• Genco Shipping & Trading GNK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $109.75 million.
• BioAtla BCAB is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.67 per share on revenue of $370.00 thousand.
• Glaukos GKOS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.50 per share on revenue of $60.85 million.
• Envista Holdings NVST is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $628.39 million.
• STORE Capital STOR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $197.97 million.
• Energy Recovery ERII is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $29.00 million.
• Pactiv Evergreen PTVE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $1.37 billion.
• HCI Group HCI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $113.62 million.
• Digi International DGII is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $89.43 million.
• Nevro NVRO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.10 per share on revenue of $86.18 million.
• Life Storage LSI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $229.99 million.
• DigitalOcean Holdings DOCN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $126.31 million.
• UMH Properties UMH is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $45.46 million.
• GFL Envirn GFL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion.
• National Storage NSA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $183.80 million.
• Gildan Activewear GIL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $850.75 million.
• OrthoPediatrics KIDS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $22.75 million.
• Kennedy-Wilson Holdings KW is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• MGIC Investment MTG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $292.04 million.
• American Equity Inv AEL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $547.60 million.
• Rayonier RYN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $228.87 million.
• Quidel QDEL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $9.89 per share on revenue of $890.99 million.
• Sturm Ruger & Co RGR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.72 per share on revenue of $164.64 million.
• Barrett Bus Servs BBSI is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.64 per share on revenue of $247.08 million.
• Stoneridge SRI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $194.78 million.
• Paymentus Holdings PAY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $114.70 million.
• DCP Midstream DCP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $3.30 billion.
• Allied Motion AMOT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $110.41 million.
• Talos Energy TALO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $324.94 million.
• TimkenSteel TMST is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $338.40 million.
• Black Hills BKH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share on revenue of $637.94 million.
• ICF International ICFI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $401.68 million.
• Kulicke & Soffa Indus KLIC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $380.25 million.
• Schweitzer-Mauduit Intl SWM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $364.10 million.
• Bandwidth BAND is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $125.96 million.
• Aviat Networks AVNW is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $72.37 million.
• DHI Group DHX is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $32.33 million.
• Oasis Petroleum OAS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $6.72 per share on revenue of $361.33 million.
• Silicon Motion Technology SIMO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.53 per share on revenue of $235.92 million.
• QuinStreet QNST is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $155.61 million.
• Stabilis Solutions SLNG is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $22.94 million.
• Renewable Energy Gr REGI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $755.76 million.
• Allogene Therapeutics ALLO is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Northwest Pipe NWPX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $97.50 million.
• RPT Realty RPT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $54.28 million.
• Lannett LCI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $83.65 million.
• Ceridian HCM Holding CDAY is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Grand Canyon Education LOPE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.70 per share on revenue of $241.78 million.
• Conmed CNMD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $235.77 million.
• TTEC Holdings TTEC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $573.72 million.
• TTM Technologies TTMI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $560.37 million.
• ARC Document Solutions ARC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $69.14 million.
• Fastly FSLY is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $98.96 million.
• Realty Income O is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $762.06 million.
• Quotient Technology QUOT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $71.50 million.
• iRobot IRBT is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.35 per share on revenue of $302.46 million.
• GoDaddy GDDY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $989.49 million.
• LHC Group LHCG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $573.04 million.
• Innovate VATE is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• El Pollo Loco Holdings LOCO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $106.69 million.
• Cytokinetics CYTK is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.94 per share on revenue of $4.83 million.
• Advanced Energy Indus AEIS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $360.99 million.
• Ansys ANSS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $407.56 million.
• Veris Residential VRE is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $91.44 million.
• Maximus MMS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.
• Axcelis Technologies ACLS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $193.11 million.
• Blueknight Energy BKEP is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Blueknight Energy BKEPP is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.
• NVE NVEC is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Axogen AXGN is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $30.79 million.
• EPR Props EPR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $141.30 million.
• Sunrun RUN is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $401.31 million.
• Neenah NP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $266.80 million.
• Service Properties Trust SVC is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.54 per share on revenue of $404.51 million.
• Adtran ADTN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $154.48 million.
• Ingersoll Rand IR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $1.29 billion.
• Cross Country Healthcare CCRN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $745.64 million.
• Albemarle ALB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.63 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.
• CMC Materials CCMP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.81 per share on revenue of $317.17 million.
• Jazz Pharmaceuticals JAZZ is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.83 per share on revenue of $853.52 million.
• American Financial Group AFG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.72 per share on revenue of $1.41 billion.
• Diodes DIOD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.56 per share on revenue of $480.38 million.
• Marathon Oil MRO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $1.71 billion.
• Fortinet FTNT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $884.17 million.
• Cognizant Tech Solns CTSH is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $4.83 billion.
• MetLife MET is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share on revenue of $16.78 billion.
• Avid Technology AVID is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $103.05 million.
• CSG Systems Intl CSGS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $240.70 million.
• Sprouts Farmers Market SFM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $1.65 billion.
• Energy Transfer ET is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $18.76 billion.
• Wolfspeed WOLF is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $190.68 million.
• Lincoln National LNC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.81 per share on revenue of $4.80 billion.
• Qorvo QRVO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.92 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.
• Nu Skin Enterprises NUS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $579.91 million.
• Atmos Energy ATO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.35 per share on revenue of $1.39 billion.
• Fisker FSR is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $10.00 thousand.
• Allstate ALL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.92 per share on revenue of $10.30 billion.
• Central Garden & Pet CENT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $935.00 million.
• CoreCivic CXW is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $467.34 million.
• eBay EBAY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $2.46 billion.
• Central Garden & Pet CENTA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $935.00 million.
• Twilio TWLO is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $863.59 million.
• Red Violet RDVT is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
• NACCO Industries NC is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Booking Holdings BKNG is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
