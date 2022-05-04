Earnings Scheduled For May 4, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Seres Therapeutics MCRB is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.52 per share on revenue of $8.48 million.

• Obsidian Energy OBE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $156.00 million.

• International Seaways INSW is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $96.75 million.

• Bright Health Gr BHG is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $1.75 billion.

• OneSpaWorld Holdings OSW is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $84.76 million.

• Deciphera Pharmaceuticals DCPH is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $26.43 million.

• Avanos Medical AVNS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $197.80 million.

• United Therapeutics UTHR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.34 per share on revenue of $420.02 million.

• Ardmore Shipping ASC is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $32.28 million.

• Dine Brands Global DIN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $230.08 million.

• Conformis CFMS is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $14.01 million.

• Vulcan Materials VMC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $1.43 billion.

• IDEXX Laboratories IDXX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.26 per share on revenue of $839.72 million.

• Fresh Del Monte Produce FDP is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Amneal Pharmaceuticals AMRX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $503.97 million.

• Fortis FTS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $2.01 billion.

• Cedar Fair FUN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.92 per share on revenue of $76.93 million.

• ODP ODP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $2.13 billion.

• Brinker International EAT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $982.25 million.

• Criteo CRTO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $218.44 million.

• Marriott Intl MAR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $4.11 billion.

• Charles River CRL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.71 per share on revenue of $910.10 million.

• Brookfield Infr Partners BIP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $2.92 billion.

• Johnson Controls Intl JCI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $5.86 billion.

• NiSource NI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $1.68 billion.

• Amarin Corp AMRN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $128.37 million.

• Regeneron Pharmaceuticals REGN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $10.04 per share on revenue of $2.73 billion.

• Murphy Oil MUR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $635.30 million.

• eXp World Holdings EXPI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $942.56 million.

• Pacira BioSciences PCRX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $159.49 million.

• Manitex International MNTX is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $55.80 million.

• Superior Gr of Cos SGC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $136.19 million.

• Gates Industrial Corp GTES is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $871.17 million.

• Ionis Pharmaceuticals IONS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.71 per share on revenue of $125.21 million.

• Grupo Televisa TV is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $114.12 million.

• BlackRock TCP Capital TCPC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $41.76 million.

• Cheniere Energy LNG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.44 per share on revenue of $5.12 billion.

• Physicians Realty Trust DOC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $127.00 million.

• Fresenius Medical Care FMS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $5.06 billion.

• Vericel VCEL is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $34.31 million.

• Mirion Technologies MIR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $720.51 million.

• MFA Finl MFA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $57.20 million.

• Neurocrine Biosciences NBIX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $303.40 million.

• First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund FSZ is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $171.30 million.

• ARKO ARKO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $1.93 billion.

• Editas Medicine EDIT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.79 per share on revenue of $3.85 million.

• Centerra Gold CGAU is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Harvard Bioscience HBIO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $28.77 million.

• Tecnoglass TGLS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $133.47 million.

• Banco Latinoamericano BLX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $26.09 million.

• APi Gr APG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $1.41 billion.

• IVERIC bio ISEE is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• EyePoint Pharmaceuticals EYPT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.58 per share on revenue of $9.89 million.

• Carlyle Group CG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $308.53 million.

• Horizon Therapeutics HZNP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $874.41 million.

• Amryt Pharma AMYT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $58.12 million.

• Gibraltar Industries ROCK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $307.87 million.

• Clovis Oncology CLVS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.43 per share on revenue of $36.97 million.

• Wingstop WING is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $85.59 million.

• Gentherm THRM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $254.50 million.

• LivaNova LIVN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $231.57 million.

• Janus Henderson Gr JHG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $607.93 million.

• Equinor EQNR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $27.34 billion.

• Loews L is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.30 per share on revenue of $12.36 billion.

• Parsons Corp PSN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $886.89 million.

• Plymouth Industrial REIT PLYM is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $41.08 million.

• G1 Therapeutics GTHX is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.97 per share on revenue of $6.69 million.

• International Money IMXI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $112.99 million.

• SiteOne Landscape Supply SITE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $748.51 million.

• RENN Fund RCG is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Berry (bry) BRY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $188.50 million.

• Moderna MRNA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $5.21 per share on revenue of $4.43 billion.

• Starwood Property Trust STWD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $325.15 million.

• Bio-Techne TECH is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.00 per share on revenue of $279.92 million.

• Northwest Natural Hldg NWN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.91 per share on revenue of $323.68 million.

• Oatly Group OTLY is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $161.78 million.

• Lumentum Holdings LITE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $395.40 million.

• Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs SPR is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.56 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion.

• Sinclair Broadcast Group SBGI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.07 per share on revenue of $1.53 billion.

• Avista AVA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $427.01 million.

• Venator Materials VNTR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $623.64 million.

• Astec Industries ASTE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $286.56 million.

• Clean Harbors CLH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.

• Superior Industries Intl SUP is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $385.93 million.

• EVO Payments EVOP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $122.79 million.

• Tupperware Brands TUP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $356.80 million.

• Cardiovascular Systems CSII is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $57.38 million.

• Genesis Energy GEL is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $509.37 million.

• Ferrari RACE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion.

• Generac Hldgs GNRC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.94 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion.

• Barrick Gold GOLD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $3.18 billion.

• Pinnacle West Capital PNW is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $692.72 million.

• Cumulus Media CMLS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.38 per share on revenue of $218.70 million.

• Sunoco SUN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $4.50 billion.

• Belden BDC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $571.84 million.

• Bruker BRKR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $572.57 million.

• CDW CDW is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.01 per share on revenue of $5.67 billion.

• Xylem XYL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion.

• Blucora BCOR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $325.09 million.

• New York Times NYT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $546.01 million.

• Emerson Electric EMR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $4.71 billion.

• Trane Technologies TT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $3.16 billion.

• Allegheny Technologies ATI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $750.69 million.

• BorgWarner BWA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $3.71 billion.

• AmerisourceBergen ABC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.93 per share on revenue of $57.27 billion.

• LL Flooring Holdings LL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $281.40 million.

• Yum Brands YUM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $1.59 billion.

• Chatham Lodging CLDT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $53.95 million.

• CVS Health CVS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.15 per share on revenue of $75.39 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Kyndryl Hldgs KD is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Spirit Airlines SAVE is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Taseko Mines TGB is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Laredo Petroleum LPI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $6.11 per share on revenue of $374.11 million.

• Elevate Credit ELVT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $123.27 million.

• Texas Pacific Land TPL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $14.57 per share on revenue of $159.88 million.

• Plains GP Holdings PAGP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $12.04 billion.

• Plains All American PAA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $11.77 billion.

• Paratek Pharmaceuticals PRTK is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $27.15 million.

• Proterra PTRA is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $68.42 million.

• Durect DRRX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $2.28 million.

• Aligos Therapeutics ALGS is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• DiaMedica Therapeutics DMAC is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Dirtt Environmental Solns DRTT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $39.26 million.

• MorphoSys MOR is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Arena Group Holdings AREN is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.83 per share on revenue of $42.52 million.

• SuRo Capital SSSS is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.03 per share on revenue of $400.00 thousand.

• Ranger Oil ROCC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.29 per share on revenue of $209.23 million.

• Identiv INVE is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $23.53 million.

• Amplify Energy AMPY is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Royal Gold RGLD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $142.45 million.

• GXO Logistics GXO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $2.07 billion.

• Casa Systems CASA is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $80.68 million.

• Rapid7 RPD is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $152.99 million.

• Alamo Group ALG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.71 per share on revenue of $340.30 million.

INSG is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $62.64 million.

• PDC Energy PDCE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.09 per share on revenue of $705.13 million.

• Apellis Pharmaceuticals APLS is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.32 per share on revenue of $12.57 million.

• Eversource Energy ES is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $2.86 billion.

• NuVasive NUVA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $277.97 million.

• UGI UGI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.85 per share on revenue of $2.85 billion.

• Sunstone Hotel Invts SHO is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $160.10 million.

• Host Hotels & Resorts HST is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $950.45 million.

• Earthstone Energy ESTE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $167.57 million.

• ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ACAD is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.60 per share on revenue of $121.92 million.

• Hostess Brands TWNK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $296.78 million.

• Mantech Intl MANT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $642.98 million.

• Sarepta Therapeutics SRPT is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.27 per share on revenue of $206.44 million.

• Revlon REV is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.65 per share on revenue of $480.60 million.

• Open Text OTEX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.

• Centennial Resource Dev CDEV is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $296.06 million.

• Rush Street Interactive RSI is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $135.40 million.

• Invesco Mortgage Capital IVR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $46.63 million.

• Turtle Beach HEAR is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.52 per share on revenue of $43.40 million.

• Callon Petroleum CPE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.33 per share on revenue of $537.08 million.

• Rent-A-Center RCII is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $1.11 billion.

• Pioneer Natural Resources PXD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $6.89 per share on revenue of $3.57 billion.

• Braemar Hotels & Resorts BHR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $143.35 million.

• CF Industries Holdings CF is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.35 per share on revenue of $2.59 billion.

• Coeur Mining CDE is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $204.76 million.

• Ryerson Holding RYI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.92 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.

• Continental Resources CLR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.30 per share on revenue of $2.06 billion.

• Lumen Technologies LUMN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $4.68 billion.

• Curtiss-Wright CW is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $573.14 million.

• Etsy ETSY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $575.44 million.

• APA APA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.14 per share on revenue of $2.34 billion.

• Allegiant Travel ALGT is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $491.37 million.

• American Vanguard AVD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $130.50 million.

• TripAdvisor TRIP is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $250.41 million.

• Flex FLEX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $6.11 billion.

• Uber Technologies UBER is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $6.13 billion.

• SandRidge Energy SD is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Miller Industries MLR is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Star Group SGU is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Commercial Vehicle Group CVGI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $228.97 million.

• Chesapeake Energy CHK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.39 per share on revenue of $1.53 billion.

• Inari Medical NARI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $83.61 million.

• Mirati Therapeutics MRTX is projected to report quarterly loss at $3.49 per share on revenue of $160.00 thousand.

• Nephros NEPH is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $3.08 million.

• OptimizeRx OPRX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $13.97 million.

• Liberty Latin America LILA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion.

• Liberty Latin America LILAK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion.

• Hamilton Beach Brands HBB is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $143.20 million.

• Asensus Surgical ASXC is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $1.30 million.

• Apollo Tactical Income AIF is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $164.47 million.

• Regenxbio RGNX is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.32 per share on revenue of $29.21 million.

• Smith Micro Software SMSI is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $12.26 million.

• Tutor Perini TPC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion.

• Silk Road Medical SILK is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $27.10 million.

• Magnite MGNI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $107.01 million.

• RealNetworks RNWK is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $12.20 million.

• Vimeo VMEO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $105.99 million.

• Adaptive Biotechnologies ADPT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.45 per share on revenue of $37.71 million.

• Evolent Health EVH is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• PennantPark Floating Rate PFLT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $22.99 million.

• Pennant Park Investment PNNT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $26.05 million.

• Tandem Diabetes Care TNDM is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $168.43 million.

• Global Medical REIT GMRE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $31.43 million.

SEER is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.40 per share on revenue of $2.35 million.

• SiTime SITM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $65.10 million.

• 10x Genomics TXG is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $113.34 million.

• EMCORE EMKR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $32.92 million.

• Hudson Technologies HDSN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $53.85 million.

• European Wax Center EWCZ is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $44.43 million.

• SilverBow Resources SBOW is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.60 per share on revenue of $114.00 million.

• 1Life Healthcare ONEM is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.49 per share on revenue of $246.55 million.

• Global Blood Therapeutics GBT is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.30 per share on revenue of $56.14 million.

• Sabra Health Care REIT SBRA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $156.40 million.

• Offerpad Solutions OPAD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.

• Ping Identity Holding PING is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $80.53 million.

• Regional Mgmt RM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.85 per share on revenue of $116.54 million.

• Selective Insurance Gr SIGI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $877.53 million.

• Palomar Hldgs PLMR is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Hanger HNGR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $256.30 million.

• Vapotherm VAPO is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.64 per share on revenue of $22.24 million.

• Fathom Holdings FTHM is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $77.68 million.

• Gladstone Commercial GOOD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $36.18 million.

• Trinseo TSE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.66 per share on revenue of $1.42 billion.

• Necessity Retail REIT RTL is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Summit Materials SUM is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.38 per share on revenue of $423.35 million.

• Brigham Minerals MNRL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $55.07 million.

• StoneX Group SNEX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.68 per share on revenue of $327.24 million.

• TriplePoint Venture Gwth TPVG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $25.77 million.

• RLJ Lodging RLJ is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $239.16 million.

• Ashford AINC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $99.40 million.

• VICI Properties VICI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $412.16 million.

• Qualys QLYS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $112.98 million.

• Equity Commonwealth EQC is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Owl Rock Capital ORCC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $275.82 million.

• USD Partners USDP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $30.31 million.

• Skillz SKLZ is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $91.08 million.

• Par Pacific Hldgs PARR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.

• Enviva EVA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $263.01 million.

• Equifax EFX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $312.42 million.

• Signify Health SGFY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $212.69 million.

• Two Harbors Investment TWO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $11.99 million.

• Aurora Innovation AUR is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $21.00 million.

• RMR Group RMR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $174.17 million.

• Phibro Animal Health PAHC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $226.26 million.

• Franklin BSP Realty Trust FBRT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $47.64 million.

• Ligand Pharmaceuticals LGND is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $34.21 million.

• Sun Country Airlines SNCY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $223.61 million.

• Via Renewables VIA is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• PerkinElmer PKI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $6.23 billion.

• Heritage-Crystal Clean HCCI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $125.13 million.

• Saratoga Investment SAR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $17.62 million.

• Universal Technical UTI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $95.97 million.

• Outset Medical OM is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.72 per share on revenue of $30.11 million.

• Advent Technologies Hldgs ADN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $28.71 million.

• Trean Insurance Group TIG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $65.62 million.

• Clearwater Analytics Hldg CWAN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $70.06 million.

• SP Plus SP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $153.80 million.

• SiriusPoint SPNT is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Ingevity NGVT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $341.58 million.

• Corteva CTVA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $4.49 billion.

• Franco-Nevada FNV is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $337.03 million.

• Accel Entertainment ACEL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $198.49 million.

• Kura Oncology KURA is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Civitas Resources CIVI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.47 per share on revenue of $620.44 million.

• Trecora Resources TREC is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Evofem Biosciences EVFM is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $4.15 million.

• Thryv Holdings THRY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $286.85 million.

• Rain Therapeutics RAIN is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Encore Capital Gr ECPG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.03 per share on revenue of $347.07 million.

• Newtek Bus Servs NEWT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $16.13 million.

• Innovative Industrial IIPR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $63.19 million.

• Personalis PSNL is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.58 per share on revenue of $14.44 million.

• Fate Therapeutics FATE is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.76 per share on revenue of $9.40 million.

• Marathon Digital Holdings MARA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $54.27 million.

• DLH Hldgs DLHC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $95.20 million.

• Repro-Med Systems KRMD is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $6.07 million.

• Companhia Siderurgica SID is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $2.21 billion.

• Ortho Clinical Diagnostic OCDX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $508.21 million.

• Staar Surgical STAA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $60.53 million.

• UserTesting USER is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $43.58 million.

• Schrodinger SDGR is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.52 per share on revenue of $34.57 million.

• Zymeworks ZYME is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.67 per share on revenue of $3.47 million.

• Rimini Street RMNI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $95.64 million.

• Aeva Technologies AEVA is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $1.43 million.

• Upland Software UPLD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $76.81 million.

• Pacific Biosciences PACB is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $32.82 million.

• Lantronix LTRX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $29.48 million.

• Tetra Tech TTEK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $653.85 million.

• Amplitude AMPL is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $50.83 million.

• Orion Office REIT ONL is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Weave Communications WEAV is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $31.50 million.

• MDU Resources Gr MDU is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.

• PetIQ PETQ is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $269.34 million.

• Momentive Global MNTV is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $116.09 million.

• Cactus WHD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $139.78 million.

• SPX SPXC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $302.97 million.

• Procore Technologies PCOR is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $150.25 million.

• WM Tech MAPS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $55.25 million.

• Udemy UDMY is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $146.67 million.

• Sovos Brands SOVO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $205.35 million.

• NMI Holdings NMIH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $116.95 million.

• Genco Shipping & Trading GNK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $109.75 million.

• BioAtla BCAB is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.67 per share on revenue of $370.00 thousand.

• Glaukos GKOS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.50 per share on revenue of $60.85 million.

• Envista Holdings NVST is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $628.39 million.

• STORE Capital STOR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $197.97 million.

• Energy Recovery ERII is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $29.00 million.

• Pactiv Evergreen PTVE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $1.37 billion.

• HCI Group HCI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $113.62 million.

• Digi International DGII is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $89.43 million.

• Nevro NVRO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.10 per share on revenue of $86.18 million.

• Life Storage LSI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $229.99 million.

• DigitalOcean Holdings DOCN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $126.31 million.

• UMH Properties UMH is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $45.46 million.

• GFL Envirn GFL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion.

• National Storage NSA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $183.80 million.

• Gildan Activewear GIL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $850.75 million.

• OrthoPediatrics KIDS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $22.75 million.

• Kennedy-Wilson Holdings KW is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• MGIC Investment MTG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $292.04 million.

• American Equity Inv AEL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $547.60 million.

• Rayonier RYN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $228.87 million.

• Quidel QDEL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $9.89 per share on revenue of $890.99 million.

• Sturm Ruger & Co RGR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.72 per share on revenue of $164.64 million.

• Barrett Bus Servs BBSI is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.64 per share on revenue of $247.08 million.

• Stoneridge SRI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $194.78 million.

• Paymentus Holdings PAY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $114.70 million.

• DCP Midstream DCP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $3.30 billion.

• Allied Motion AMOT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $110.41 million.

• Talos Energy TALO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $324.94 million.

• TimkenSteel TMST is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $338.40 million.

• Black Hills BKH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share on revenue of $637.94 million.

• ICF International ICFI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $401.68 million.

• Kulicke & Soffa Indus KLIC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $380.25 million.

• Schweitzer-Mauduit Intl SWM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $364.10 million.

• Bandwidth BAND is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $125.96 million.

• Aviat Networks AVNW is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $72.37 million.

• DHI Group DHX is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $32.33 million.

• Oasis Petroleum OAS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $6.72 per share on revenue of $361.33 million.

• Silicon Motion Technology SIMO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.53 per share on revenue of $235.92 million.

• QuinStreet QNST is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $155.61 million.

• Stabilis Solutions SLNG is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $22.94 million.

• Renewable Energy Gr REGI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $755.76 million.

• Allogene Therapeutics ALLO is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Northwest Pipe NWPX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $97.50 million.

• RPT Realty RPT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $54.28 million.

• Lannett LCI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $83.65 million.

• Ceridian HCM Holding CDAY is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Grand Canyon Education LOPE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.70 per share on revenue of $241.78 million.

• Conmed CNMD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $235.77 million.

• TTEC Holdings TTEC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $573.72 million.

• TTM Technologies TTMI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $560.37 million.

• ARC Document Solutions ARC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $69.14 million.

• Fastly FSLY is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $98.96 million.

• Realty Income O is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $762.06 million.

• Quotient Technology QUOT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $71.50 million.

• iRobot IRBT is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.35 per share on revenue of $302.46 million.

• GoDaddy GDDY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $989.49 million.

• LHC Group LHCG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $573.04 million.

• Innovate VATE is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• El Pollo Loco Holdings LOCO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $106.69 million.

• Cytokinetics CYTK is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.94 per share on revenue of $4.83 million.

• Advanced Energy Indus AEIS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $360.99 million.

• Ansys ANSS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $407.56 million.

• Veris Residential VRE is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $91.44 million.

• Maximus MMS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.

• Axcelis Technologies ACLS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $193.11 million.

• Blueknight Energy BKEP is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Blueknight Energy BKEPP is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• NVE NVEC is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Axogen AXGN is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $30.79 million.

• EPR Props EPR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $141.30 million.

• Sunrun RUN is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $401.31 million.

• Neenah NP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $266.80 million.

• Service Properties Trust SVC is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.54 per share on revenue of $404.51 million.

• Adtran ADTN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $154.48 million.

• Ingersoll Rand IR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $1.29 billion.

• Cross Country Healthcare CCRN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $745.64 million.

• Albemarle ALB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.63 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.

• CMC Materials CCMP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.81 per share on revenue of $317.17 million.

• Jazz Pharmaceuticals JAZZ is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.83 per share on revenue of $853.52 million.

• American Financial Group AFG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.72 per share on revenue of $1.41 billion.

• Diodes DIOD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.56 per share on revenue of $480.38 million.

• Marathon Oil MRO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $1.71 billion.

• Fortinet FTNT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $884.17 million.

• Cognizant Tech Solns CTSH is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $4.83 billion.

• MetLife MET is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share on revenue of $16.78 billion.

• Avid Technology AVID is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $103.05 million.

• CSG Systems Intl CSGS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $240.70 million.

• Sprouts Farmers Market SFM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $1.65 billion.

• Energy Transfer ET is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $18.76 billion.

• Wolfspeed WOLF is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $190.68 million.

• Lincoln National LNC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.81 per share on revenue of $4.80 billion.

• Qorvo QRVO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.92 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.

• Nu Skin Enterprises NUS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $579.91 million.

• Atmos Energy ATO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.35 per share on revenue of $1.39 billion.

• Fisker FSR is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $10.00 thousand.

• Allstate ALL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.92 per share on revenue of $10.30 billion.

• Central Garden & Pet CENT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $935.00 million.

• CoreCivic CXW is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $467.34 million.

• eBay EBAY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $2.46 billion.

• Central Garden & Pet CENTA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $935.00 million.

• Twilio TWLO is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $863.59 million.

• Red Violet RDVT is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• NACCO Industries NC is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Booking Holdings BKNG is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

