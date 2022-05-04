ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Sally Beauty Holdings Earnings Conference Call Is Coming Up, Here's What You Need To Know

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tp86x_0fSRcu5900

Sally Beauty Holdings SBH will host a conference call at 08:30 AM ET on May 5, 2022, to discuss Q2 2022 earnings results.

How to Attend Sally Beauty Holdings (SBH) Conference Call

Follow this link to access the live webcast.

To listen to the call, dial (844) 291-4185 (US) or (409) 207-6997) (International)

What Is an Earnings Conference Call?

Earnings conference calls allow companies to talk about their recent earnings reports publicly, so that anyone who is interested can get more information on what happened and why it happened.

During a call, a company will discuss future performance expectations as well as go over their quarterly financial results. Most investors have benefitted from listening closely to how management responds to questions, in order to get a feel for how confident they are in the company's current and future performance.

If you want to take a deeper dive into Sally Beauty Holdings earnings, you can follow their earnings on Benzinga.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Here's How EDIBLE GARDEN AG INCORPORATED Has Performed Since Its IPO

EDIBLE GARDEN AG INCORPORATED EDBL opened up its shares for public trading for the first time since it filed for IPO in November 2021. The company agreed to initially offer 2.93 million shares to the public at a $5.00 per share. On its first day of trading, the stock decreased 3.67% from its opening price of $3.0 to its closing price of $2.89.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earnings Reports#Conference Calls#What You Need#Need To Know
Benzinga

Recap: Prestige Consumer Q4 Earnings

Prestige Consumer PBH reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Prestige Consumer beat estimated earnings by 2.25%, reporting an EPS of $0.91 versus an estimate of $0.89. Revenue was up $29.18 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Bill Gates Takes Swipe At Elon Musk Over Twitter Acquisition: 'He Actually Could Make It Worse'

Microsoft Corp MSFT co-founder Bill Gates on Wednesday took a swipe at Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk’s plan to buy microblogging site Twitter Inc TWTR in a $44 billion deal. What Happened: The 66-year old entrepreneur and investor said he is not sure about what the motives are behind the world’s richest man buying the social media company, a platform that Musk has hailed as “the bedrock of a functioning democracy” and where he has promised to return free speech.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Elon Musk Says This Is The 'Most Amazing Thing' He Knows

Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk is often seen sharing his thoughts and viewpoints on Twitter Inc. TWTR — a platform he has agreed to take private. Musk on Wednesday said on Twitter that "awareness awakening" is the most amazing thing he knows. He was replying to a question asked by a widely followed Twitter handle, named @gunsnrosesgirl3. As usual, Musk's legion of followers approved of the reply, as is evident from the over 26,000 likes the tweet garnered at press time.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

$700M Bitcoin Leaves Coinbase

Close to 19,000 Bitcoins BTC/USD worth $703 million were moved off cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc COIN. What Happened: According to data from blockchain wallet tracker Whale Alert, anonymous whales moved the $700 million worth of BTC into cold wallets on the last day. Whales were observed moving their BTC...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Russian Rocket Body Shatters Into 16 Pieces In Space

A Russian space agency object shattered into 16 pieces in space last month adding to the issue of already piling up debris, U.S. Airforce unit The 18th Space Defense Squadron (18 SDS) said earlier this week. What Happened: The debris from the shattered object identified as SL-12 R/B (#32398, 2007-065F)...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Benzinga

2 Stocks Under $3 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

US crude oil futures traded higher on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Calexo Launches Watercolors, A New Line Of Cannabis-Infused Sparkling Waters With 5mg Of THC Per Can

Calexo launched Watercolors, a new collection of cannabis-infused sparkling waters and an accompanying street wear apparel line. Made with sparkling water, natural flavors, and nano-emulsified THC (5mg per 12oz can), Watercolors are precisely dosed for an uplifting and easy-to-control experience. A refreshing alternative to alcohol, Watercolors feature zero sugar and zero calories. Available in three flavors, Fuschia, Spring and Sea, Watercolors will be available in 4 pack boxes at select California dispensaries from May 2022.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Benzinga

Why Apple Shares Are Rebounding

Apple has a 52-week high of $182.94 and a 52-week low of $122.25. Apple, Inc AAPL opened lower on Friday and quickly lost short-term support at Thursday’s low-of-day and fell to a support level near the $154 level. The stock found buyers at that level and began to bounce...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Infrastructure and Energy's Earnings Outlook

Infrastructure and Energy IEA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-05-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Infrastructure and Energy will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.12. Infrastructure and Energy bulls will hope to hear the company...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
40K+
Followers
130K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy