ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Jayson Molumby joins West Brom from Brighton on three-year deal

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k9I71_0fSRbvvf00

Republic of Ireland midfielder Jayson Molumby has signed a three-year deal at West Brom following a successful loan spell from Brighton this season.

Steve Bruce indicated last week that the 22-year-old would be staying at The Hawthorns after playing 30 times for the Baggies in the Championship this term, allowing the club to exercise an option which kicked in once he had clocked up 25 appearances.

On Wednesday West Brom confirmed the move and announced Molumby had signed up until the summer of 2025.

“We’re really pleased to have Jayson on board permanently,” Bruce said.

“He’s a young player full of energy and passion and we see plenty of potential in him to grow and develop further.

“He’s only 22 and he’s already played more than 75 games in the Championship.

“He’s managed to force himself into our XI recently and now his challenge is to stay there by continuing to show improvements in his game.”

Molumby came through Brighton’s academy but made only five appearances, one in the Premier League, for the Seagulls between loan spells at Millwall and Preston before West Brom.

Brighton boss Graham Potter said: “Jayson has had a good loan experience at West Brom this season and played games regularly, which is good for his development.

“This is a good move for him and on behalf of everyone at the club I wish him all the best for the next stage of his career.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Graham Potter
Person
Jayson Molumby
Person
Steve Bruce
newschain

Burnley survival hopes suffer major blow with defeat to Aston Villa

Mike Jackson suffered his first defeat in caretaker charge of Burnley as a 3-1 loss to Aston Villa deepened the Clarets’ relegation worries. Steven Gerrard did both Everton and Leeds a big favour as his side ripped Burnley apart – Emi Buendia made the most of only his second start since February with a goal and an assist, Danny Ings haunted his former employers with a fourth goal in four against them, and Ollie Watkins applied the killer blow.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Brom#Brighton#Uk#Hawthorns#Xi#The Premier League#Seagulls#Millwall
newschain

Motor insurance price falls to lowest level since 2015

The amount paid by motorists for insurance fell to its lowest level in more than six years in the first quarter of 2022, according to the Association of British Insurers (ABI). Prices for new policies have increased but renewals have decreased after an insurance shake-up earlier this year. The average...
ECONOMY
newschain

Crystal Palace beat Watford to send Hornets back to the Championship

A first-half penalty from Wilfried Zaha confirmed Watford’s relegation from the Premier League as they lost 1-0 to Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. The Hornets already needed a miracle to survive but it was old nemesis Zaha who had the decisive say to ensure his former manager Roy Hodgson endured an unhappy return to south London.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Afghanistan’s Taliban leaders order women to wear burka in public

Afghanistan’s Taliban leadership has ordered all Afghan women to wear the all-covering burka in public, officials said. The move evokes similar restrictions imposed on women during the Taliban’s previous hard-line rule between 1996 and 2001. “We want our sisters to live with dignity and safety,” said Khalid Hanafi,...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Russian strikes try to disrupt delivery of Western weapons to Ukraine

Russia has moved to obstruct the flow of Western weapons to Ukraine by bombarding rail stations and other supply-line targets across the country. Heavy fighting also raged on Wednesday at the Azovstal steel mill in Mariupol that represented the last stronghold of Ukrainian resistance in the ruined southern port city, according to the mayor.
MILITARY
newschain

Roy Hodgson regrets relegation but not accepting Watford job

Roy Hodgson insisted he had no regrets about taking the Watford job after relegation was confirmed following a 1-0 defeat at old club Crystal Palace. Wilfried Zaha’s 31st-minute penalty consigned the Hornets to a 25th Premier League loss of the campaign, which sealed their fate but the writing had been on the wall after last weekend’s 2-1 reverse at home to Burnley.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Watford relegated while Burnley’s survival hopes suffer a big blow

Watford were relegated from the Premier League following defeat at Crystal Palace, while Burnley’s survival bid suffered a setback after losing at home to Aston Villa. The Hornets needed to win to avoid following Norwich straight back to the Sky Bet Championship, but were beaten 1-0 at Selhurst Park in a game they finished with 10 men.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
133K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy