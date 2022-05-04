Jayson Molumby joins West Brom from Brighton on three-year deal

Republic of Ireland midfielder Jayson Molumby has signed a three-year deal at West Brom following a successful loan spell from Brighton this season.

Steve Bruce indicated last week that the 22-year-old would be staying at The Hawthorns after playing 30 times for the Baggies in the Championship this term, allowing the club to exercise an option which kicked in once he had clocked up 25 appearances.

On Wednesday West Brom confirmed the move and announced Molumby had signed up until the summer of 2025.

“We’re really pleased to have Jayson on board permanently,” Bruce said.

“He’s a young player full of energy and passion and we see plenty of potential in him to grow and develop further.

“He’s only 22 and he’s already played more than 75 games in the Championship.

“He’s managed to force himself into our XI recently and now his challenge is to stay there by continuing to show improvements in his game.”

Molumby came through Brighton’s academy but made only five appearances, one in the Premier League, for the Seagulls between loan spells at Millwall and Preston before West Brom.

Brighton boss Graham Potter said: “Jayson has had a good loan experience at West Brom this season and played games regularly, which is good for his development.

“This is a good move for him and on behalf of everyone at the club I wish him all the best for the next stage of his career.”

