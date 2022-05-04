ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raynham, MA

'They’ll know they are cared for': Raynham church builds beds for kids in need

By Jon Haglof, The Taunton Daily Gazette
 3 days ago
RAYNHAM — A Bed for Every Child is a big goal, but a worthy goal, no doubt about it.

On Saturday, volunteers led by the ninth-grade confirmation class at St. Ann’s Church in Raynham teamed up with A Bed For Every Child, part of the Massachusetts Coalition for the Homeless, for a Build A Bed team-build, adding 30 new beds to that lofty goal of “every child.”

Joan Lynn, director of religious education at St. Ann’s, says the effort began with St. Ann’s Faith Formation program as a service and fundraising project but grew to become a parish-wide volunteer effort.

In the fall of 2021, the 400-plus students of the Faith Formation program raised more than $10,000 selling candy bars from Hilliards Chocolate of Easton, which was enough to cover the 30 Build A Bed construction kits, bedding and delivery. Of course, a key component to the Build A Bed program is building the beds, and that’s where the project widened to include many more volunteer hands from the parish and local community.

Volunteers gather and get to work

With members of the Raynham Knights of Columbus lending a hand, 150-plus volunteers of all ages and abilities spread out across the parking lot and got to work bright and early Saturday morning. A couple of hours later, 30 beds were assembled and ready for new homes.

“It’s a really nice way of bringing the parish together to be able to do something for a good cause like this,” Lynn said.

“We have some people here who have been in our parish for a long time; we have some grandparents who have brought their grandchildren and they’re doing it as a project with them; we have some very young families who are working with their children.”

Real estate report:Taunton home with river sunset views flipped, resold for almost double

The Rev. Jim Fitzpatrick says while the beds fill a practical need for struggling families, they also help spread the message to the young recipients there are people out in the world who want to help.

“Here’s the parish coming together to do this, and it fills a real need in the community. And for the kid who gets a new bed, they know someone cares, someone does cares about them,” Father Fitzpatrick said.

“They’ll know they are cared for by somebody, somewhere. Maybe life has not been easy for them, but somebody cares.”

Fitzpatrick was excited about the big response from church members.

“I think a lot of people, given the pandemic and everything, have been looking to get out and do something," he said. "People are itching to do something to work out their anxieties over what’s been happening in the world, and we’re happy we got this great turnout today of parishioners, and for a very good cause. I think folks feel good about doing something for the community.

“It’s putting the gospel into action. It’s helping the homeless and less fortunate. I think people feel good about doing that.”

A long way to go to meet the goal

According to Tina Baptista, director of A Bed for Every Child, the Build A Bed project has held 100 events to date this year, resulting in over 1,000 new beds. She said the stop in Raynham was a great opportunity to spread awareness in Southeastern Massachusetts and the South Shore, a part of the state where the program could use the exposure.

“We’re so grateful to be at St. Ann’s Church in Raynham today, it’s such an awesome opportunity to introduce this program to the South Shore, to bring more awareness to children living in poverty needing a brand new bed of their own," Baptista said. "The beds today will go out to children who are housed but needing a new bed, who are referred to us through community partners.

Fixing Taunton's aging fire stations:Taunton has some of the oldest fire stations in the country. Fixing them comes at a cost.

“A Bed for Every Child provides the bed completely free of charge. So today we have parishioners and members of the community and the local confirmation class helping build the bed frame that will go out and be provided to the child with the mattress and other necessities.

“The bed that we provide to children is complete and ready for them to dream, absolutely."

Baptista says the total cost for each new bed is $350, which covers materials and construction of the wooden twin bed frame, a new mattress and new bedding necessities like pillows, sheets and blankets, and delivery to the child’s home. All mattresses and bedclothes provided are new.

“We want to treat everyone with as much dignity and respect as possible. So we want the bed to be brand new. We want the bed to be exciting and welcoming. Today it’s just a twin bed frame, but tomorrow it might be a complete bed ready to be delivered to a child’s home.”

Never-ending need

A Bed For Every Child started in 2012, outfitting more than 15,000 Massachusetts children with a bed of their own in the last 10 years.

“I think it’s a necessity so many of us take for granted," Baptista said. "I know I woke up in my bed this morning and I’m sure you did as well.

“We know that in Massachusetts it’s just so hard to stretch a dollar. And some of these families are just not able to provide individual beds for all their children. So all we’re trying to do is give the opportunity to get those kids an individual bed, a place to dream big, get a good night’s sleep."

Aside from cost, Baptista points to a variety of reasons a child might be in need of a new bed: a recent move, fire, natural disaster, bed bugs. But the why is not important; A Bed For Every Child works to address the need, and the need is continuous.

“You never know the circumstances of the families being referred to our program, but all we care about is making sure the beds go out. We’re able to provide beds to thousands of children in need, but we know that’s only the tip of the iceberg"

Taunton Daily Gazette staff writer Jon Haglof can be reached at jhaglof@tauntongazette.com. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Taunton Daily Gazette today.

