9 ponies rescued from Berkley horse farm, owner charged with animal cruelty

By Ed Baker, The Taunton Daily Gazette
 3 days ago

BERKLEY — The Animal Rescue League has charged a Berkley horse breeder with 13 counts of animal cruelty following its investigation with Berkley Police and the Massachusetts Society of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Investigators rescued nine ponies and found three dead ponies and a dead horse at the farm, Animal Rescue League Lt. Alan Borgal said Tuesday.

“There was a deceased pony that we did a necropsy on, and it (death) was chronic starvation,” he said.

Borgal said Berkley resident Gary Bolger would be arraigned in Taunton District Court on May 18 to answer the charges. The farm is located at 33 South Main St., which is also where Bolger lives.

“We have filed an application with criminal complaints, in which probable cause was found against Gary Bolger,” Borgal said during a press conference at Animal Rescue League’s shelter in Dedham on May 3.

Borgal said the charges against Bolger are primarily based on negligence or failure to care for the ponies properly.

“There are some intentional aspects of the neglect,” he said.

Borgal said Bolger could be sentenced to up to seven years in prison on each of the cruelty charges if a court jury convicts him.

The Gazette could not reach Bolger for comment on Tuesday.

Borgal said Berkley Police got a phone call from a neighborhood resident about a “downed pony” at Bolger’s farm on March 6.

“Berkley Police and the animal control officer went down there, and they alerted us,” he said.

Borgal said investigators discovered nine ponies at the farm who were not being fed properly or receiving enough water to drink.

“We arranged for a surrender of nine horses,” he said. “The MSPCA took six (ponies), and we took three of which are here today. The owner was cooperative in surrendering the rest of the animals.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GRno0_0fSRaSdL00

Borgal said investigators also discovered three dead ponies and a dead horse at Bolger’s farm.

An Animal Rescue League summary states the three ponies being cared for at its Dedham shelter are considered “thin to emaciated” and receiving medical care and a feeding plan to restore their health.

The six ponies at the MSPCA farm in Methuen are also considered “emaciated” and receiving care from staffers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O5gIV_0fSRaSdL00

Adoption of ponies planned

MSPCA volunteer Roger Lauze, a semi-retired equine rescue and training manager, said attempts to make all the ponies healthy enough for adoption are underway.

“They have not been handled much,” he said. “They got to get used to being handled again. It will take them a while before we can get them ready for adoption. We have one horse we can’t get a halter on. She is very friendly and likes to get patted, but she won’t let us put a halter on.

Lauze said the remaining ponies would “take a little bit of time” to have their body weight restored to normal.

“When horses get really skinny, they lose body weight around their inside organs," he said.

Send your news tips to reporter Ed Baker by email at EBaker@tauntongazette.com. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Taunton Daily Gazette.

This article originally appeared on The Taunton Daily Gazette: 9 ponies rescued from Berkley horse farm, owner charged with animal cruelty

