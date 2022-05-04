ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Suspect in custody after KCMO shooting on Manchester Ave.

By Tara Lang
KSHB 41 Action News
 3 days ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responded to a shooting on Manchester Avenue off East 63rd Street early Wednesday morning.

According to officers on the scene, one person was shot around 12:30 a.m.

The victim is in critical condition.

Officers said one person is in custody for the shooting.

No other information was available.

KSHB 41 Action News

