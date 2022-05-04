Suspect in custody after KCMO shooting on Manchester Ave.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department has identified thevictims of a high-speed car crash into a building early Monday morning. Police said officers were stopped near Linwood and Holmes when they saw a gray Chevy Corvette approaching at a high rate of speed. The driver of the Corvette reportedly pulled into the oncoming lanes to pass vehicles stopped at the intersection, then turned left towards East 31st Street.
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
PLATTE CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - People in a Platte City neighborhood are breathing a sigh of relief after a deadly police-involved shooting. It all started when police tracked down a murder suspect that turned into a high-speed chase. The chase ended in the area of 132nd and Ridgeview Drive, where the manhunt went down right in Jessica Mitchell’s backyard.
NEVADA, Mo. — In the early morning hours of Friday, April 22, Nevada Police were alerted to a residence in the 1100 block of N. Clay Street for a reported assault that had just occurred. Investigation revealed a male subject, later identified as Jason Omar Clark, 45, had unlawfully entered a home and attacked a 14-year-old female. According to a...
TOPEKA, Kan. — A foster child was found dead last month in an empty lot in Kansas City, Kansas, days after running away from foster care, The Kansas City Star reported. The child, 15-year-old Ace Scott, ran from a Cornerstones of Care Office in mid-April. The cause of death was not determined, but The Kansas City Star reported Ace had medical problems.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a deadly shooting on the city's east side. Police got a call around 11:30 p.m. Thursday for a shooting near East Gregory Boulevard and James A. Reed Road. When police arrived, they found someone shot on a front porch....
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
female 1a, BPD
female 2, BPD
female 3 and male 2, BPD
female 4, BPD
male 1, BPD
male 2a, BPD
male 3a, BPD
Male 3b, BPD
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Almost two weeks after a man was shot and killed in Topeka, his family searches for answers amidst their mourning. On the night of April 22, Dustin Michael Clayton, 35, of Topeka, was killed in a shooting in the 500 block of Southwest Lane Street in Topeka. The Topeka Police Department found […]
