Netflix's trigger finger has been very active in 2022, with the number of shows canceled by Netflix mounting up as the year goes on. As it was recently confirmed that Netflix has lost 200,000 subscribers since the beginning of 2022, a drop which has seen $50 billion fall off the company's value, we can expect to see the service tightening its belt even further, with more shows joining the seven shows it has, thus far, canceled in 2022.

TV SHOWS ・ 4 DAYS AGO