Poco F4 GT review: One for the mobile gamers

The tide’s been turning when it comes to the reputation of certain OEM skins, and Samsung’s One UI has plenty of fans considering it the new standard for Android, with good reason – not only is it one of the more feature-rich options out there, but its track record with updates has been most impressive. The first-party apps Samsung bundles in give their Google counterparts a run for their money, too – and they keep getting better with frequent updates. This week we're looking at an update to Samsung's Calendar app that makes events just a little more customizable.

CELL PHONES ・ 7 DAYS AGO