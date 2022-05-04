New map may help conservation efforts for an endangered songbird

It is well known that CO2 emissions from burning fossil fuels underlie the havoc being wrought by climate change. Stemming further emissions through innovations in sustainable energy production is certainly part of the solution. However, slowing global warming also hinges upon our ability to capture and retain CO2 from the atmosphere. In a study published today in the journal Science, a team of researchers from the Netherlands, U.S. and Germany shows that salt and freshwater wetlands capture and store huge amounts of CO2 through the plants that build these landscapes. The good news is that restoration of these wetlands is improving, amplifying their ability to be used as nature-based and sustainable tool for counteracting climate change.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO