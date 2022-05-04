ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

New map may help conservation efforts for an endangered songbird

By Wiley
Phys.org
 3 days ago

Researchers have developed and used a model to estimate the density of the golden-cheeked warbler, an endangered songbird that breeds in Ashe juniper and oak woodlands in central Texas. In a study published in the Journal of Wildlife Management, the team...

phys.org

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Biologists examine low-cost ways to improve urban streams

Biologists at the University of Cincinnati are studying low-cost ways to improve water quality and wildlife habitat in urban creeks. Like those found in many large cities, Cincinnati's streams are routinely affected by flash floods, sewage overflows, pollution and stormwater runoff. UC biologists Stephen Matter and Michael Booth are examining...
WILDLIFE
One Green Planet

North Carolina State University Exposed For Cruel ‘Ventilation Shutdown’ Method Used For Mass Animal Killing

Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Phys.org

Fungi-based meat alternatives could help save Earth's forests

Market-ready fungi-based meat alternatives are similar to meat in taste and texture. They involve reduced land resources and greenhouse gas emissions from agriculture and land-use change. This goes under the assumption of a growing world population's increasing appetite for beefy bites, and it is the first time researchers have projected the development of these market-ready meat substitutes into the future, assessing their potential impact on the environment.
AGRICULTURE
Phys.org

Will climate change increase the risk of aflatoxin in US corn?

As climate change continues to alter weather patterns around the planet including the Midwest, researchers at Michigan State University (MSU) are modeling the impact on crops such as corn. "The United States is the largest exporter and donor of field corn around the world," said Felicia Wu, a John A....
MICHIGAN STATE
Phys.org

As oceans warm will the methane 'Kraken' be released?

A vast amount of the powerful greenhouse gas is sequestered as frozen crystals in the world's oceans. Of great concern among experts is the growing risk that, as the Earth warms and ocean temperatures rise, these highly disruptive, potent greenhouse gases will "flee" their frozen confinement. To understand the stability...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashe
Phys.org

Reconfigurable silicon nanoantennas controlled by vectorial light field

A new publication from Opto-Electronic Advances considers reconfigurable silicon nano antennas controlled by vectorial light field. According to Mie's theory, high-index dielectric particles can be induced with intense electric and magnetic multipole resonance under visible range. The interference between electric and magnetic multipole in particles will bring many novel optical properties, such as the enhancement of electromagnetic field, the change of scattering direction and so on. Thereinto, since silicon is the most commonly used material for semiconductor devices with high refractive index, the use of micro-nano silicon structures as all-dielectric optical nano-antennas provides a high-quality platform for optical field modulation and interaction between light and matter at the nanoscale.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

What ancient pollen tells us about future climate change

Around 56 million years ago, Earth's climate underwent a major climatic transition. A huge release of carbon into the ocean and atmosphere raised atmospheric carbon dioxide (CO2) concentrations—which meant temperatures going up by 5 to 8°C and rising sea levels. Sound familiar?. This event, called the Paleocene–Eocene Thermal...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Land-building marsh plants are champions of CO2 capture

It is well known that CO2 emissions from burning fossil fuels underlie the havoc being wrought by climate change. Stemming further emissions through innovations in sustainable energy production is certainly part of the solution. However, slowing global warming also hinges upon our ability to capture and retain CO2 from the atmosphere. In a study published today in the journal Science, a team of researchers from the Netherlands, U.S. and Germany shows that salt and freshwater wetlands capture and store huge amounts of CO2 through the plants that build these landscapes. The good news is that restoration of these wetlands is improving, amplifying their ability to be used as nature-based and sustainable tool for counteracting climate change.
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Global citizen science project finds more than 1,700 asteroid trails in Hubble images

Combining artificial intelligence with many keen human eyes, astronomers have found 1,701 new asteroid trails in archival data from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope, consisting of more than 37,000 images that span two decades. The project, published in Astronomy & Astrophysics, reflects both Hubble's value to scientists as an asteroid hunter and how the public can effectively contribute to citizen science initiatives.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildlife Conservation#Songbird#Central Texas
Phys.org

Bolivian river dolphins observed playing with an anaconda

A trio of scientists, one with Universidade Federal do Rio Grande do Sul, another from Museo Historia Natural Noel Kempff Mercado and a third independent researcher, report evidence of several Bolivian river dolphins playing with a Beni anaconda in the Tijamuchi River in Bolivia. In their paper published in the journal Ecology, Omar Entiauspe-Neto, Steffen Reichle and Alejandro dos Rios describe photographs they took of the encounter.
ANIMALS
Phys.org

Giant New Mexico fire rages as drought-hit US West braces for summer

Firefighters struggled Friday to contain a giant blaze that has been burning for more than a month in New Mexico, raising fears for the summer ahead in the drought-hit western United States. The so-called "Hermits Peak Fire" has torn through 168,000 acres at the southern end of the Rocky Mountains,...
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Lunar soil has the potential to generate oxygen and fuel

Soil on the moon contains active compounds that can convert carbon dioxide into oxygen and fuels, scientists in China report May 5 in the journal Joule. They are now exploring whether lunar resources can be used to facilitate human exploration on the moon or beyond. Nanjing University material scientists Yingfang...
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

The Devil's Hole pupfish has paddled back from the brink in a hellish desert domain

How the Devil's Hole pupfish has survived for centuries in a spalike cistern cloistered by a barren rock mountain in Death Valley National Park remains a biological mystery. The world's rarest, most inbred fish clings to existence in the smallest geographic range of any vertebrate: the shallow end of an oxygen-deprived pool 10 feet wide, 70 feet long and more than 500 feet deep.
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
NewsBreak
Science
Phys.org

Clasper appendages discovered in mid-Cambrian trilobite show horseshoe crab-like mating behavior

Fossils can tell scientists a lot about an animal such as their morphology, their environment, and where to place them in the tree of life. One thing though that's very difficult to observe in the fossil record is an animal's reproductive behavior. It takes a very uniquely preserved fossil to reveal the secrets behind reproductive strategies in some of the earliest complex animals.
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Nanoplastic omnipresent in rural and remote surface waters

Over the past few decades, tiny pieces of plastic have found their way, via the air, to remote places on Earth. This is the worrying conclusion drawn by researchers from Utrecht University and other institutes published in Environmental Research Letters. "It is only the beginning of research into the role that nanoplastics play in nature."
SCIENCE
Phys.org

New research provides possible insights into the formation of Earth

A new study, conducted by scientists at The University of New Mexico, found ancient, primordial helium-3 leaking from the Earth's core, suggesting the planet formed inside a solar nebula, stirring further debate among scientists. Each year, about 2 kg of the rare isotope gas helium-3 escapes from Earth's interior, mostly...
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Copper, but not silver, is effective against SARS-CoV-2 on surfaces

As a result of corrosion, copper and silver release positively charged ions into their environment, which are harmful to bacteria in several ways and prevent their growth or kill them completely. This effect has long been exploited, for example by coating implants with these metals to prevent bacterial infections. There are some tricks that can be employed to release even more ions and intensify this effect. For example, the team headed by materials researcher Professor Alfred Ludwig uses a so-called sputtering system with which the thinnest layers or tiny nanopatches of the metals can be applied to a carrier material. Depending on the sequence or quantity in which the individual metals are applied, different surface textures are created. If a precious metal such as platinum is also applied, silver corrodes even faster and releases more antibacterial ions.
CHEMISTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy