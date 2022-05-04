ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hall County, GA

NE Ga police blotter includes Franklin Co bank robbery

By Tim Bryant
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46YePw_0fSRWQMh00
(Kali9/Getty Images)

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Tuesday bank robbery, a hold-up at the First Citizens Bank in Carnesville.

An Elbert County man is arrested on robbery charges in Hall County: 20 year-old Kashani Colbourne was booked into the Hall County jail after allegedly using a gun in a holdup at a Best Buy store in Gainesville, stealing several laptop computers.

Zachary Queen gets a 55-year prison sentence, his punishment for causing a car crash that killed two people in Hall County: the wreck happened in May of last year on Georgia Highway 365 in Hall County, with Queen driving 117 miles per hour at the time of the crash. 59 year-old Lee Powell of Demorest was killed, as was 65 year-old Karen McClure of McDonough.

We are learning now why the assistant police chief in Oakwood turned in his resignation: Oakwood Police Captain Tal Parden stepped down in April amid an investigation into allegations that he showed a nude photo of himself to an Oakwood city employee.

A 21 year-old man from Baldwin is booked into the Habersham County jail on child sex charges: investigators say Zach Bulman used a social media platform to solicit child porn.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mcdonough, GA
Hall County, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Gainesville, GA
County
Hall County, GA
City
Oakwood, GA
County
Elbert County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Baldwin, GA
City
Carnesville, GA
State
Georgia State
Franklin County, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Demorest, GA
County
Franklin County, GA
Oakwood, GA
Crime & Safety
rolling out

Black autistic teen and sister attacked by police (video)

A 14-year-old Black teen with autism was attacked by New York police officers while he was waiting for his siblings to finish checking out at a Target store on April 18. Video shows the Black teenage boy being tackled to the ground by deputies. His sister can be heard in the background yelling “Get off of my brother! What are you doing?”
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bank Robbery#Police Blotter#Ne Ga#Franklin Co Bank#The First Citizens Bank#Cox Media Group
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

BREAKING: Refugio police officer Lee Jordan found not guilty

REFUGIO COUNTY, Texas – On Wednesday, May 4, a Refugio County jury found Refugio police officer Lee Jordan not guilty. Officer Jordan was accused of pepper-spraying a three-day-old infant on March 12, 2021. He turned himself in on April 8, 2021, and bonded out on the same day. Officer Jordan was indicted on injury to a child and official oppression...
REFUGIO COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WGAU

Police: K-9 named Zorro stopped Florida man who drove 178 mph

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida man is facing charges after police said he stole a Mercedes and then drove the vehicle at dangerous speeds through six counties. Investigators said Richard St. Leger was driving a stolen Mercedes at speeds over 178 mph before officers were able to flatten the vehicles tires using stop sticks, The Associated Press reported.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
WGAU

Arizona high school fight: Father, student arrested after large Tucson brawl

TUCSON, Ariz. — An Arizona father and a student were arrested this week after a massive brawl erupted at a Tucson school, authorities said. According to the Arizona Republic and KOLD-TV, Willie Smith, 40, faces a charge of disrupting an educational institution, while a 15-year-old boy has been charged with disorderly conduct–fighting in connection with the incident, which occurred Tuesday at Tucson High School. The teen has not been identified publicly because of his age.
TUCSON, AZ
WGAU

Texas man cuts grass before stealing lawnmower, police say

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — This crime is certainly cutting edge. A Texas man apparently mowed the front and back yard of a home in Port Arthur before stealing the lawnmower, authorities said. According to a Facebook post by the Port Arthur Police Department, Marcus Renard Hubbard was captured on...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
20K+
Followers
66K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy