NE Ga police blotter includes Franklin Co bank robbery

(Kali9/Getty Images)

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Tuesday bank robbery, a hold-up at the First Citizens Bank in Carnesville.

An Elbert County man is arrested on robbery charges in Hall County: 20 year-old Kashani Colbourne was booked into the Hall County jail after allegedly using a gun in a holdup at a Best Buy store in Gainesville, stealing several laptop computers.

Zachary Queen gets a 55-year prison sentence, his punishment for causing a car crash that killed two people in Hall County: the wreck happened in May of last year on Georgia Highway 365 in Hall County, with Queen driving 117 miles per hour at the time of the crash. 59 year-old Lee Powell of Demorest was killed, as was 65 year-old Karen McClure of McDonough.

We are learning now why the assistant police chief in Oakwood turned in his resignation: Oakwood Police Captain Tal Parden stepped down in April amid an investigation into allegations that he showed a nude photo of himself to an Oakwood city employee.

A 21 year-old man from Baldwin is booked into the Habersham County jail on child sex charges: investigators say Zach Bulman used a social media platform to solicit child porn.

©2022 Cox Media Group