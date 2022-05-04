Broun campaign consultant faces rape charge

Former Athens Congressman Paul Broun says he will not cut ties with a campaign consultant who is facing a rape charge. Broun, who is making another run for Congress in Georgia’s 10th District, says he will monitor the situation with Cliff Maloney Jr.

From the AJC…

A consultant working on Paul Broun’s campaign in Georgia’s 10th Congressional District was charged with rape last week. While the case plays out in court, Broun said he will monitor the situation but not stop working with Cliff Maloney Jr.

Maloney is accused of drugging and then raping a woman while she was unconscious in a college dormitory in 2013, according to the The Tribune-Democrat newspaper of Johnstown, Pennsylvania. He was 22 at the time.

The woman came forward last year shortly after the Daily Dot published an article recounting accusations that Maloney sexually harassed women connected to Young Americans for Liberty, a conservative political organization. He was fired as that group’s president after those allegations, culled from posts on social media, were made public.

