Lincoln County, NM

Wind Advisory issued for South Central Mountains by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-04 12:09:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-04 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong...

alerts.weather.gov

ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Jones, Northern Craven by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 19:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-04 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Newport. Target Area: Jones; Northern Craven A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Jones and west central Craven Counties through 815 PM EDT At 752 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Phillips Crossroads, or 15 miles southeast of Kinston, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Phillips Crossroads, Trenton, and rural Jones County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Cascade, Eastern Glacier, Eastern Pondera, Eastern Teton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 14:28:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-06 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Cascade; Eastern Glacier; Eastern Pondera; Eastern Teton; Liberty; Northern Rocky Mountain Front; Southern Rocky Mountain Front; Toole HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph, with gusts up to 65 mph. Wind gusts approaching 75 mph are possible in wind prone areas of the Rocky Mountain Front and Glacier County. * WHERE...The Rocky Mountain Front, including all of Glacier, Pondera, and Teton Counties, Cascade, Toole, and Liberty. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust could reduce visibility at times.
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 07:10:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-05-07 08:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM AKDT THIS MORNING FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM AKDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 36 will result in frost formation. For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area. * WHEN...For the Frost Advisory, until 8 AM AKDT this morning. For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 10 AM AKDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRINCE OF WALES-HYDER CENSUS AREA, AK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Hillsborough, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 03:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-07 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Inland Hillsborough; Polk A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Polk and east central Hillsborough Counties through 1100 AM EDT At 1031 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Fish Hawk, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Lakeland, Fish Hawk, Brandon, Lakeland Linder Airport, Medulla, Mulberry, Lakeland Highlands, Lithia Springs State Park, Willow Oak, Bloomingdale and Boyette. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Cheyenne, Kit Carson County, Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-07 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outdoor burning. Repeating, outdoor burning is not advised on Saturday. Any fires that start may rapidly grow and spread out of control. Target Area: Cheyenne; Kit Carson County; Yuma Critical Fire Weather Conditions in Eastern Colorado on Saturday RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 252 253 AND 254 * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 252 Yuma Fire Weather Zone 253 Kit Carson and Fire Weather Zone 254 Cheyenne. * Winds...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 12 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Independence, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 10:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Independence; Jackson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Newport affecting Jackson and Independence Counties. Cache River Near Patterson affecting Woodruff and Jackson Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River At Newport. * WHEN...Until Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 27.0 feet, State Highway 14 between Newport and Oil Trough and State Highway 122 to Newark affected. Possible structural flooding along State Highway 14 in Independence County. Bateman Levee patrolling begins. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 26.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 27.0 feet just after midnight tonight (early Sunday morning). It will then fall below flood stage early Monday morning. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 1 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Crest Time Date White River Newport 26.0 26.2 Sat 9 AM 26.8 24.5 21.7 27.0 1 AM 5/08
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Allegheny by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 11:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternative route. Additional information is available at weather.gov/pbz. PAC003-080315- /O.EXT.KPBZ.FL.Y.0008.000000T0000Z-220510T0600Z/ /PTTP1.N.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.NO/ 1114 AM EDT Sat May 7 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Ohio River at Pittsburgh. * WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Water begins to flow onto the Monongahela Parking Wharf. At 19.0 feet, Water begins to flow onto the North Shore riverwalk between the stadiums. At 19.5 feet, The Monongahela Parking Wharf is completely flooded. At 20.0 feet, Water is up to one foot deep in the lower areas of the North Shore Riverwalk. At 22.0 feet, The Tenth Street Bypass floods. At 23.0 feet, Clemente Park is flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 11:00 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 19.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 21.3 feet tomorrow morning. - Action stage is 18.0 feet. - Flood stage is 25.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Target Area: Allegheny The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Pennsylvania Ohio River At Pittsburgh affecting Allegheny County.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Central and Southeast Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 00:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 00:30:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/washington or www.weather.gov/baltimore. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1045 PM EDT. Target Area: Central and Southeast Montgomery The Flood Watch is extended for the following rivers in Maryland...Virginia Potomac River at Little Falls affecting Central and Southeast Montgomery and Fairfax Counties. For the Potomac River...including Little Falls...flooding is possible. FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT TO EARLY TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding is possible. * WHERE...Potomac River at Little Falls. * WHEN...From late Sunday night to early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Water begins to overflow the banks into low lying areas on the Maryland side of the river near Little Falls. Water begins to enter the canoe shed at Sycamore Island. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 6.3 feet, or 3.7 feet below flood stage. - Forecast...Flood stage may be reached Sunday night. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood River Name Fld Observed Sat Sat Sun Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time 2PM 8PM 2AM Stg Time Date Potomac River Little Falls 10.0 6.3 Sat 9 am 6.5 7.2 7.7 10.3 8am Mon
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Montgomery, Wilson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 09:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-07 21:07:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive into flooded areas or go around barricades. Nearly two feet of water will carry most vehicles away. Turn around, don`t drown. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Montgomery; Wilson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kansas Verdigris River at Independence affecting Wilson and Montgomery Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THIS EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Verdigris River at Independence. * WHEN...Until late this evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 30.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 22.9 feet Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 30.0 feet. - Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Verdigris River Independence 30.0 30.1 Sat 9 am CDT 22.1 19.7 20.3
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Columbia, Hempstead, Lafayette, Little River, Miller, Nevada by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 10:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Hempstead; Lafayette; Little River; Miller; Nevada; Union TORNADO WATCH 181 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS AR . ARKANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE COLUMBIA HEMPSTEAD LAFAYETTE LITTLE RIVER MILLER NEVADA UNION
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Hillsborough by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 10:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Hillsborough HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Hillsborough County. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 10:34:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-09 22:24:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Franklin; Fulton; Huntingdon FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of central Pennsylvania, including the following counties, Adams, Blair, Centre, Cumberland, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Mifflin, Perry and York. * WHEN...Until 1245 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. River or stream flows are elevated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1023 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Overflowing poor drainage areas have already caused minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall of 1 to 1.5 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Harrisburg, Altoona, York, State College, Chambersburg, Carlisle, Lower Allen, Hanover, Weigelstown, Waynesboro, Mechanicsburg, Lewistown, Camp Hill, Gettysburg, New Cumberland, Huntingdon, Parkville, Red Lion, Bellefonte and Enola. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 12:08:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-06 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution if you must drive. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Juniata, Mifflin, Perry, York by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 10:34:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 17:25:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Juniata; Mifflin; Perry; York FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of central Pennsylvania, including the following counties, Adams, Blair, Centre, Cumberland, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Mifflin, Perry and York. * WHEN...Until 1245 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. River or stream flows are elevated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1023 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Overflowing poor drainage areas have already caused minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall of 1 to 1.5 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Harrisburg, Altoona, York, State College, Chambersburg, Carlisle, Lower Allen, Hanover, Weigelstown, Waynesboro, Mechanicsburg, Lewistown, Camp Hill, Gettysburg, New Cumberland, Huntingdon, Parkville, Red Lion, Bellefonte and Enola. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
JUNIATA COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Frederick by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 12:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-09 22:32:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/washington or www.weather.gov/baltimore. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1045 PM EDT. Target Area: Frederick The National Weather Service in Baltimore MD/Washington DC has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Maryland Virginia Potomac River at Point of Rocks affecting Loudoun and Frederick Counties. Potomac River at Edwards Ferry affecting Loudoun and Montgomery Counties. For the Potomac River...including Point of Rocks, Edwards Ferry Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON TO LATE MONDAY EVENING REPLACES RIVER FLOOD WATCH * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Potomac River at Point of Rocks. * WHEN...From Sunday afternoon to late Monday evening. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Water enters the comfort station at the Brunswick boat ramp parking area. At 18.0 feet, Water approaches structures at the Brunswick campground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 6.8 feet, or 9.2 feet below flood stage. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Sunday afternoon to a crest of 18.7 feet early Monday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Monday afternoon. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 18.7 feet on 03/03/1954. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood River Name Fld Observed Sat Sat Sun Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time 2PM 8PM 2AM Stg Time Date Potomac River Point of Rocks 16.0 6.8 Sat 9 am 7.9 9.7 11.9 18.7 2am Mon
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Beckham, Custer, Dewey, Ellis, Greer, Harmon, Harper, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Beckham; Custer; Dewey; Ellis; Greer; Harmon; Harper; Jackson; Kiowa; Roger Mills; Tillman; Washita; Woodward CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS SUNDAY .Hot and very dry air will spread over western Oklahoma and western north Texas on Sunday. In areas that have not seen appreciable rainfall in recent days or weeks, much of the fuels are still dormant or in transition phase. In these areas, initial attach fire activity will be possible. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT FOR WESTERN OKLAHOMA AND ADJACENT PARTS OF NORTH TEXAS The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Sunday morning through late Sunday night. * TIMING...Late Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 8 percent. * TEMPERATURES...97 to 105.
BECKHAM COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Bates, Cass, Henry by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 09:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 01:18:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Bates; Cass; Henry The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri South Grand River at Urich affecting Bates, Cass and Henry Counties. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...South Grand River at Urich. * WHEN...Until early Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Flooding occurs across locations within 0.5 to 1.5 miles of the river. Areas affected include low lying pastures along with cropland and secondary roads. At 28.0 feet, K Highway is under water approximately 1 mile south of Urich. Many other roads along the river are flooded as well. At 29.5 feet, Flood waters approach 4th Street at Elm Street, and one block west of Green Street. Basement and garage flooding also occurs near 4th and Elm streets. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 27.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 8.7 feet Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 24.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon 1pm 1pm 1pm South Grand River Urich 24.0 27.8 Sat 9am 27.7 17.6 13.3
BATES COUNTY, MO

