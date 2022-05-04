Wind Advisory issued for South Central Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 10:34:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 17:25:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Juniata; Mifflin; Perry; York FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of central Pennsylvania, including the following counties, Adams, Blair, Centre, Cumberland, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Mifflin, Perry and York. * WHEN...Until 1245 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. River or stream flows are elevated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1023 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Overflowing poor drainage areas have already caused minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall of 1 to 1.5 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Harrisburg, Altoona, York, State College, Chambersburg, Carlisle, Lower Allen, Hanover, Weigelstown, Waynesboro, Mechanicsburg, Lewistown, Camp Hill, Gettysburg, New Cumberland, Huntingdon, Parkville, Red Lion, Bellefonte and Enola. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
