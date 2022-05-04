Wind Advisory issued for South Central Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 00:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 00:30:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/washington or www.weather.gov/baltimore. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1045 PM EDT. Target Area: Central and Southeast Montgomery The Flood Watch is extended for the following rivers in Maryland...Virginia Potomac River at Little Falls affecting Central and Southeast Montgomery and Fairfax Counties. For the Potomac River...including Little Falls...flooding is possible. FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT TO EARLY TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding is possible. * WHERE...Potomac River at Little Falls. * WHEN...From late Sunday night to early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Water begins to overflow the banks into low lying areas on the Maryland side of the river near Little Falls. Water begins to enter the canoe shed at Sycamore Island. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 6.3 feet, or 3.7 feet below flood stage. - Forecast...Flood stage may be reached Sunday night. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood River Name Fld Observed Sat Sat Sun Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time 2PM 8PM 2AM Stg Time Date Potomac River Little Falls 10.0 6.3 Sat 9 am 6.5 7.2 7.7 10.3 8am Mon

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 3 HOURS AGO