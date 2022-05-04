ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Officials, advocates and families rally for passage of the Crash Victims Rights & Safety

By WRGB Staff
WRGB
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlbany, NY (WRGB) — Elected officials, advocates, and families of crash victims will rally at...

cbs6albany.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
Crime & Safety
The Independent

Kyleen Waltman, who lost both arms in pit bull attack, asks mum to hold her hand

A woman who lost both arms in a savage pit bull attack keeps asking her mum to hold her hand during recovery.While Kyleen Waltman, 38, is conscious and in "good spirits", she doesn’t fully comprehend the extent of her injuries, according to sister Amy Wynn."At times we don’t think she has gripped the fact she has lost her arms because she will ask our mama to hold her hand and mama says ‘I am’, and Kyleen will say, ‘OK’," Ms Wynn said in a GoFundMe update, which has raised more than $212,000 for medical expenses."It’s sad to see her like...
ACCIDENTS
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

School Bathroom Bill Passes In The State House

A bill that would require school restrooms to be used by people's gender assigned at birth passed in the state House Thursday morning. The bill was authored by Rep. Kevin West, R-Moore, with this being the third amendment to Senate Bill 615. The legislation would also allow for restrooms of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#The State Capitol
OK! Magazine

Santa Fe Sheriff Believes Nobody Is 'Off The Hook' For 'Rust' Shooting After Alec Baldwin Claims To Be 'Exonerated'

The Santa Fe Sheriff doesn't believe Alec Baldwin is out of the woods just yet in regards to the ongoing investigation into Halyna Hutchins' death on the Rust film set. The late 42-year-old cinematographer was killed while on set of the Western film in October 2021 after the actor, 63, fired a prop gun that contained live rounds. While multiple individuals involved in the production of the film — including Baldwin, the film's assistant director David Halls, armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed and more — have been questioned about their apparent roles in the fatal mishap, the Santa Fe Sheriff's Department doesn't...
SANTA FE, NM
WRGB

FBI, Police in Massachusetts searching field in Sheffield

Sheffield, MA (WRGB) — In western Massachusetts, police and FBI agents were conducting a search along the Housatonic River in Sheffield on Thursday. A spokesperson with the FBI tells CBS6 it’s connected to an ongoing investigation and that they’re looking for specific evidence. She adds that there is no threat to public safety.
SHEFFIELD, MA
NBC News

Black churches urged to fight anti-LGBTQ state laws

Black religious leaders and advocates are urging church members to signal support for the LGBTQ community as anti-LGBTQ legislation rises throughout the U.S. Advocates highlighted the need to pass bipartisan federal legislation that protects religious liberty and LGBTQ rights in a virtual panel last week. State legislators have proposed at least 238 bills that would limit the rights of LGBTQ people just this year.
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Rolling Stone

Inside the Fight to Make Abortions-by-Mail Possible — No Matter Which State You Live In

Click here to read the full article. Earlier this week, Elisa Wells took an old, empty prescription bottle and filled it with a handful of dried beans. She tucked the bottle into an envelope, put it in the mail, and sent it to a friend. It’s a test she’s performed many times over the past several years, but one that’s taken on a new urgency.  “We’re simulating sending abortion pills,” explains Wells, the co-founder and co-director of Plan C, a team of abortion advocates that researches and shares creative methods for accessing abortion pills. She’s re-testing one of the methods that...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
WRGB

15-year-old on probation accused of possessing handgun, involvement in shooting

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Albany Police say they have arrested an Albany teen, accused of possessing a handgun, as well as in connection to a shooting in April. Investigators say on May 5th, at around 11:15 PM officers responded to the area of Lexington Avenue and Sheridan Avenue for reports of shots fired.
WRGB

Police, Superintendent speak out after suspended student brings BB gun to high school

Schenectady, NY (WRGB) — Police say they have arrested a 17-year-old accused of bringing an imitation handgun onto school grounds. It comes as despite the passing of a plan to put more police officers in the city's school district remains surrounded in controversy. While the plan does have support, a group of students and several school board members, along with residents have been vocal about the negative impact this could have.
WRGB

Albany homicide arrest highlights push to get guns off the street

Albany, NY (WRGB) — The Albany Police Department announced an arrest in connection to a homicide on Stanwix Street, early Wednesday morning. Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins says many of the violent incidents they see in the city, stem from personal disputes. He says the victim and suspect from the Stanwix Street case knew each other.
ALBANY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy