Monroe, OK

NWS confirms EF-1 tornado hit parts of Monroe, OK

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONROE, Okla. — Jimmy Kendall was on his front porch when a tornado went through Monroe, Oklahoma on Monday. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format,...

KAKE TV

Tuesday marks 31 years since devastating F-5 'Andover Tornado'

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Today marks 31 years since of one of Kansas' most devastating tornadoes. Known as the Andover Tornado, the F-5 caused damage across Harper, Sedgwick and Butler Counties on April 26, 1991. That twister claimed 17 lives -- most of them taken from the Golden Spur mobile home park.
ANDOVER, KS
AccuWeather

Is 'Tornado Alley' shifting east?

Where is 'tornado alley?' It may be time to update the original definition of the area that gets frequent tornadoes, which was created before the turn of the century. On average, 1,200 tornadoes hit the United States each year, according to the Storm Prediction Center (SPC), and while twisters can happen at any time and in any state, the prevailing wisdom has held that most of the large twisters occur in Tornado Alley, an expansive area within the central U.S. designated by meteorologists in the mid-20th century. That definition may be changing.
ENVIRONMENT
WREG

‘I’m in a tornado!’: Arkansas farmer catches viral video of storm

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– An Arkansas farmer’s video of a damaging storm rolling into the area Saturday night has gone viral, not just because of the images, but his reaction. The 14 seconds of heart-pounding video captured the moments and urgency of Casey Skarda, briefly trapped in his truck, spotting a possible tornado. “Oh my God, I’m […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible this afternoon & evening

(WOWK) — Strong to severe storms are projected to develop on Tuesday as warm air sets up ahead of a cold front in our area. The model images in the slideshow below give you a sense of the overall picture of what will take place. The overall highest chance for severe storms is in the […]
ENVIRONMENT
KETV.com

WATCH: Tornado hits marijuana farm in Oklahoma

Multiple tornadoes spun while a storm moved through Maud, Oklahoma, on Wednesday. Authorities confirmed to sister station KOCO 5 that a tornado hit a marijuana farm. They have not said if anyone was injured. Video above was captured the moment the tornado hit the marijuana farm and other areas near...
MAUD, OK
KOLR10 News

Flooding closes roads all over the Ozarks

Flooding led to road closures all over the Ozarks Thursday morning. Rain is expected to continue throughout the day and KOLR10/Ozarks Fox meteorologists say there is a risk of severe weather Thursday. The Fair Grove Fire Protection District posted on Facebook that every low water crossing in the district is flooded Thursday morning. They urged […]
PULASKI COUNTY, MO

