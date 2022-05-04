ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Rumors of Alibaba's Jack Ma getting arrested briefly wiped $26 billion from the e-commerce giant's market value

By Weilun Soon
Markets Insider
 3 days ago
Jack Ma has been lying low since late 2020. For a brief moment on Tuesday, people thought he had resurfaced — on the wrong side of the law. Elaine Thompson-Pool/Getty Images
  • A state-media report said that a person surnamed Ma was being probed.
  • Jack Ma's Alibaba's share price plunged, but regained losses after a correction was made to the report.
  • The wild swing showed how investors were still fearful of Beijing's crackdown on the tech sector.

