The shift to remote transactions during the pandemic not only accelerated the adoption of digital banking, but also firmly established the market for data exchange technologies and the devices connected to them, also known as the Internet of Things (IoT). The convergence of money and the IoT has created a world of opportunities for the financial services sector. Consumers are eager to try new technologies that allow them to transfer money or pay bills with a voice command or click of a button. Security is always a concern with financial transactions, however, and providers must always mitigate the risks involved when subtracting human interaction from the equation.

ELECTRONICS ・ 5 HOURS AGO