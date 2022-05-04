ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bennington, VT

Bennington middle school plans hazardous waste collection

By Harrison Gereau
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XsWcS_0fSROmY700

BENNINGTON, Vt. ( NEWS10 ) – The Mt. Anthony Union Middle School in Bennington has planned a household hazardous waste collection for Saturday, May 7, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The collection is free for residents of Arlington, Bennington, Dorset, Glastenbury, Manchester, Pownal, Rupert, Sandgate, Searsburg, Shaftsbury, Stamford, Sunderland, and Woodford. Small businesses are also welcome but will have to pay a fee.

Proof of residency will be required. Small businesses must pre-register and prepay for the amount of waste they plan to deliver.

You may bring in any substance with a label that says:

  • Caustic
  • Toxic
  • Corrosive
  • Poison
  • Flammable
  • Danger, Warning, or Caution
  • Use in an open environment

Containers will not be returned. Any product received in a container, like old gasoline, must be dropped off and left in its container.

What not to bring:

Used motor oil, auto or mower batteries, radioactive materials, smoke, and CO2 detectors, fluorescent bulbs (including CFLs), sharps (i.e. needles), tires, explosives (ammunition/fireworks), furniture, bulky items, mattresses, scrap metal, appliances, electronic waste, products in garbage bags, trash, empty cans/containers, dried paint, shampoos, soaps, pharmaceuticals, ointments, dish soap, dishwasher soap, candles, rock salt, drywall compound, dried out latex paint, empty cans, and fertilizers without herbicides.

The Middle School asks that you place all items to be disposed of in the trunk of your car or the back of your van or truck. Do not exit your car, and wear a mask for personal protection when dropping off your items. For their safety, it is best to leave your pets at home as well.

This event is sponsored by the Bennington County Solid Waste Alliance, the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources, the Vermont Agency of Agriculture and Markets, Casella Waste Management, and the Mt. Anthony Union Middle School. For more information, or to pre-register a business, contact Scott Grimm-Lyon at sgrimmlyon@bcrcvt.org or (802) 442-0713 x2.

