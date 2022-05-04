ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jurgen Klopp delighted with Liverpool's 'mentality monsters'

By Sean Walsh
 3 days ago
Jurgen Klopp admitted that he wanted Liverpool to prove that they were 'mentality monsters' against Villarreal and is ecstatic that he got his...

BBC

Klopp on Firmino fitness, Spurs and Reds fans

Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media before Liverpool host Tottenham in the Premier League on Saturday. Klopp said he "doesn't know" whether Roberto Firmino will be available for Saturday, adding: "It might be possible for him to just train through the weekend and be a big step closer for Tuesday [against Villa], but we’ll see."
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Diogo Jota
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Unai Emery
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Reds#European Cup#The Yellow Submarine 5 2#Portuguese
