FORT SMITH, Ark. — It was a normal Sunday morning for 88-year-old Lucy Hershel who was on her way to church as she traveled northbound on N 8th Street in Fort Smith. As Hershel arrived at the intersection of N 8th and P St, her vehicle was t-boned and flipped. The driver who struck Hershel was George Curtis of Razorback Cab. The original complaint to the court said Curtis was driving eastbound when he failed to stop at a stop sign resulting in the accident.

FORT SMITH, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO