ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

EU to sanction Credit Bank of Moscow, Russian Agricultural Bank -sources

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45muf3_0fSROSqT00
The logo of Credit Bank of Moscow is on display outside its branch in Moscow, Russia, June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

BRUSSELS, May 4 (Reuters) - The European Commission has proposed sanctions against Credit Bank of Moscow (CBOM.MM) and the Russian Agricultural Bank, two EU sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

Earlier on Wednesday the head of the EU commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said that Sberbank (SBBE.MM) would also be sanctioned. EU governments need to back the proposal before it is adopted.

If the proposal is approved, the three banks would be excluded from the SWIFT banking system, the source said, complicating their transactions with other lenders.

However, the Commission did not propose a full ban on transactions or asset freezes, which have been imposed on other Russian banks in a previous round of EU sanctions, including VTB (VTBR.MM). read more

Sberbank is Russia's biggest bank.

The Commission refrained from proposing sanctions on Gazprombank (GZPRI.MM), which is crucial for gas payments.

The EU has imposed no sanctions on Russian gas yet.

Previous rounds of EU sanctions have targeted other Russian and Belarusian lenders, after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a "special military operation".

Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio and Jan Strupczewski; editing by Louise Heavens and Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Russia warns it will deploy ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missiles ‘capable of hitting UK’ by the autumn

Russia has announced it will deploy its recently tested “Satan II” missile by the autumn, as tensions between Moscow and the west mount amid the Ukraine war.The Kremlin announced the first test launch of its new, nuclear-capable Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system on Wednesday, with experts warning the warhead could target the UK as well as Europe and the US. The Sarmat is capable of carrying 10 or more nuclear warheads and decoys, and of striking targets thousands of miles away in the United States or Europe.This week's test, after years of delays due to funding and technical...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Moscow threatens to bomb Zelensky: Kremlin says 'decision-making centres, including in Kyiv' will be hit if Ukraine 'keeps attacking' Russian soil after claims a border checkpoint came under fire

The Russian military on Wednesday threatened to strike Ukraine's command centres in the capital Kyiv if Ukrainian troops continue to attack Russian territory. 'We are seeing Ukrainian troops' attempts to carry out sabotage and strike Russian territory,' the Russian defence ministry said in a statement. 'If such cases continue, the Russian armed forces will strike decision-making centres, including in Kyiv.'
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Credit Bank Of Moscow#Ukraine#Russian#The European Commission#Sberbank#Swift#Belarusian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
Interesting Engineering

Ukraine reportedly takes out four Russian tanks in a row with missiles

As the Russian aggression in Ukraine enters its third month, a video that has emerged on social media shows how Ukrainian troops precisely picked on Russian targets. The Twitter account has been documenting weapons used in the conflict zone. It has previously brought attention to gems like the abandoned pieces of Russia's newest air defense system and a Ukrainian tank ambushing a Russian convoy. While these are morale boosters for the forces on the defense, they are also a reflection of which weapon technologies are working out during the conflict and which aren't.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Russia Says It Hit U.S., European Weapons in Missile Strike in Ukraine

(Reuters) - Russia's defence ministry said on Wednesday its Kalibr missiles had struck an arms depot in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region housing weapons from the United States and European countries. The ministry -- which said its air force had destroyed 59 Ukrainian military targets overnight -- said the missiles had "destroyed...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

France declares six Russian spies 'persona non grata' over clandestine operation

PARIS, April 11 (Reuters) - France's foreign ministry on Monday declared six Russian agents posing as diplomats as "persona non grata" after an investigation by the domestic intelligence services concluded they were working against French national interests. "Following a very long investigation, the General Directorate of Internal Security (DGSI) revealed...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

424K+
Followers
324K+
Post
203M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy