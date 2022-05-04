Pinpoint Weather: Warm & breezy, spotty storms possible

Effective: 2022-05-06 20:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, if one is spotted, act quickly and move to a place of safety inside a sturdy structure such as a basement or small interior room. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Amherst; Bedford; Botetourt; City of Buena Vista; City of Lexington; Rockbridge The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for The City of Buena Vista in west central Virginia The City of Lexington in west central Virginia Rockbridge County in west central Virginia Northeastern Bedford County in south central Virginia East central Botetourt County in west central Virginia Northwestern Amherst County in central Virginia * Until 915 PM EDT. * At 820 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Goshen to near Lexington to near Sedalia, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Lexington Buena Vista Glasgow Goshen Forks Of Buffalo Big Island and Collierstown. This includes The following Location VMI. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

AMHERST COUNTY, VA ・ 19 HOURS AGO