Virginia State

Pinpoint Weather: Warm & breezy, spotty storms possible

By Kara Thompson
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — It will definitely feel more like summer outside Wednesday. Remember to stay cool, hydrated, and weather aware. It will be a mild and foggy start to Wednesday with morning temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s. A few rain showers are possible during the morning. Otherwise,...

WSLS

Yuck! Unpleasantly cool and damp weather to start Mother’s Day weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – I’m sure many of you were hoping for a more pleasant weather day after Friday’s storm system produced severe storms across much of the region. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like we’ll see many improvements in the pattern as we get the holiday weekend started. The good news is that we don’t have any more severe weather in the forecast.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

A look at tornado impacts in Virginia

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Each and every year, the United States sees the most tornadoes of any country on Earth. And each year, damage from these storms is estimated in the millions, if not billions, of dollars. Sadly, loss of life occurs each and every year from these violent...
LYNCHBURG, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Augusta, Nelson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 20:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, if one is spotted, act quickly and move to a place of safety inside a sturdy structure such as a basement or small interior room. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Augusta; Nelson The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Nelson County in central Virginia Southwestern Augusta County in western Virginia * Until 915 PM EDT. * At 827 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Goshen to Lexington to near Glasgow, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Stuarts Draft, Sherando, Wintergreen, Montebello, Craigsville, Greenville, Middlebrook, Summerdean, Tyro and Spottswood. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Chilhowie building damaged in storm

CHILHOWIE, Va. (WJHL) — A building in Chilhowie suffered significant storm damage Friday evening. The building is located at the corner of East Main Street and Whitetop Road. There have been no reports of any injuries so far. News Channel 11 has a crew on the scene. This is a developing story. Look for updates […]
CHILHOWIE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Crashes cause delays throughout region during Weather Alert Day

(WDBJ) - UPDATE: Both crashes were cleared. EARLIER STORY: A crash in the Town of Wytheville along I-81N is causing delays Friday evening. The crash was at mile marker 74.5, according to VDOT. Both the north left lane and shoulder are closed. In Carroll County, a tractor-trailer crash along I-77N...
WYTHEVILLE, VA
NBC12

Concerts canceled, some schools close early due to severe weather threat

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The threat of severe weather on Friday is causing events to get canceled and schools to close early. Friday Cheers with Japanese Breakfast and Abby Huston has been canceled. “We’ve produced hundreds of outdoor events and have hosted hundreds of thousands of patrons, but I don’t...
RICHMOND, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Amherst, Bedford, Botetourt, City of Buena Vista by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 20:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, if one is spotted, act quickly and move to a place of safety inside a sturdy structure such as a basement or small interior room. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Amherst; Bedford; Botetourt; City of Buena Vista; City of Lexington; Rockbridge The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for The City of Buena Vista in west central Virginia The City of Lexington in west central Virginia Rockbridge County in west central Virginia Northeastern Bedford County in south central Virginia East central Botetourt County in west central Virginia Northwestern Amherst County in central Virginia * Until 915 PM EDT. * At 820 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Goshen to near Lexington to near Sedalia, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Lexington Buena Vista Glasgow Goshen Forks Of Buffalo Big Island and Collierstown. This includes The following Location VMI. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Tornado warning canceled for Wythe County

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for parts of Wythe County. The warning was canceled shortly before 7 p.m. on Friday. At about 6:28 p.m, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located between Crockett and Wytheville, moving east at 35 mph, according to NWS.
WYTHE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Outages hit the region amidst severe weather

(WDBJ) - The effects of Friday’s Weather Alert Day left thousands without power throughout southwest Virginia. See below for a list of companies and counties affected to see where you stand, in case you’re without power:. ROANOKE COUNTY. Appalachian Power Outage Map. BEDFORD COUNTY. CITY OF DANVILLE. ROCKBRIDGE...
VIRGINIA STATE

