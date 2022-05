We must be living right. What? Well, we are getting not one but two total eclipses of the moon this year. The first starts late on May 15th, and then there's a second one in November 8th. The conventional thinking is that the one in May might be the best to view as you would think the weather will be better, but it's still a roll of the dice, because it could all be wiped out by rainy or stormy weather.

