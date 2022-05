Ella Mai has got us deep in our feelings with her latest sophomore album, Heart On My Sleeve. Following the success of her eponymous debut record, the British songstress confessed that she was worried about the “sophomore curse” and thought it would be hard to top her first project. However, we think it’s safe to say that she definitely delivered once again with her raw words and moving beats. “It took me a while to get to that place because I just wasn’t sure if I was saying what I wanted to say or sounding like I wanted to sound,” she tells us.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO