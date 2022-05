Mabel Orvie Walker, 83, born Feb. 13, 1939, stepped from this earth into the arms of her loving Savior Jesus Christ, Saturday, April 30, 2022. Mabel was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend to many. To Mabel there were no strangers; everyone she encountered was forever in her heart and on her prayer list. Although Mabel had a zest for life, she was no stranger to hardship as she was preceded in death by her husband, Dean, and three of her children, Jesse, Gloria and Charles (Chuck).

COEUR D'ALENE, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO