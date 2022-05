PULLMAN — Picking up their second official signing for the 2022-23 season, Washington State head men's basketball coach Kyle Smith has announced the addition of AZ Compass Prep center Adrame Diongue (Dakar, Senegal). No. 43 in ESPN's Top-100 and a 4-star recruit, Diongue will put on the Crimson and Gray as Smith's top recruit in four years on the Palouse. The Cougs beat out the likes of Kentucky, Kansas, UNLV, and Texas Tech for the young big man who becomes the third highest recruit in program history as rated by 247Sports and the highest rated among the ESPN100 for the Cougs.

PULLMAN, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO