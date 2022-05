New England is set up for a stretch of cool days that start Saturday and extend not just through Mother’s Day weekend, but through the first half of next week. The culprit will be a stalling, large and strong storm moving from the Ohio Valley to a position just off the Mid-Atlantic coast before stopping its forward progress and then actually backing westward toward the coast again. The huge, counter-clockwise swirl of wind around the storm center will mean a persistent northeast wind into New England that actually starts Friday night and likely lasts through the early part of next week.

