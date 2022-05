A new cell tower received the approval it needed to be constructed in McKinney and provide for coverage gaps in the area. At the May 3 McKinney City Council meeting, council members voted to approve the project that would construct a new telecommunications tower. City staff stated this would be an 80-foot tower near Furr Elementary School, about 330 feet away from the school property. The city is looking to develop that land into a park. The land would be conveyed to the city free of charge. As the land is developed, it will help camouflage the cell tower so it is not as noticeable, city staff said. Screening will also be provided around the base of the tower.

