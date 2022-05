Friday, a dynamic and broad system will be moving across the region with showers picking up early in the morning for most. A break in the rain and the clouds from the late morning and into the early afternoon will help to fuel the atmosphere for a few rounds of storms into the late afternoon and evening across the region before quieting down overnight. A few of these storms are likely to be severe, be sure to have your plans in place!

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO