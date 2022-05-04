This month in history

José Garzón is the owner of Garzón, a popular Latinx street food pop-up which recently took up a longterm residency with a takeout window inside Belltown’s Black Cat Bar. He grew up on an island off the coast of Ecuador, and travelled (and ate his way) through the world as a musician for much of his life, including for Bremerton Christian pop-punk band MxPx. Since Garzón stopped touring in 2016, he’s delved into the Seattle-area restaurant scene, working at fine-dining restaurants like the Barking Frog in Woodinville before learning about pop-ups from chefs like Melissa Miranda and Shota Nakajima in 2018 — which inspired him to launch Garzón the following year.

