Police investigating Duquesne shooting
DUQUESNE (KDKA) -- A woman was taken to the hospital following an overnight shooting in Duquesne.
Police and paramedics were called out to the scene along North 3rd Street just after 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
Police say a man shot his girlfriend, who was in a car outside the home.
She was taken to the hospital and was last listed in stable condition.
SWAT officers were seen going in and out of a home in the area around 4 a.m. while searching for a suspect.
Police say there is no threat to the public.
Allegheny County Police are investigating.
